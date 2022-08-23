Seabury Securities Advises Malaysia Aviation Group in Acquisition of 20 A330neo Aircraft

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seabury Securities LLC (Seabury”) announced today that the company’s Aviation team advised The Malaysia Aviation Group (“MAG”), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, in the acquisition of 20 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft. Seabury served as MAG’s exclusive financial and fleet advisor for the fleet acquisition and financing.

The transaction covers 10 A330neos purchased directly from Airbus with a back-to-back sale and leaseback arrangement with Avolon. The remaining 10 aircraft are leased directly from Avolon. The agreements also include 20 A330neo purchase rights to provide flexibility for the group to realize future growth opportunities. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2024 and 2028.

“We are proud to have supported MAG in this very competitive selection process,” commented Alexis Fekete, Seabury Securities’ Managing Director. “We believe the comprehensive solution brought by Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Avolon offers a cost-effective replacement of the current A330ceo fleet, which will lay a solid foundation for the airline’s future regional operations.”

Izham Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer of MAG, said: “After an extensive technical evaluation and a very competitive process, in which Seabury has played an instrumental role, we are delighted to have reached a strategic agreement with our partners on the renewal of our widebody fleet through the acquisition of these A330neos. The innovative, cost-effective, successful tripartite approach offers a holistic solution to fleet owners that is financially viable for MAG as we secure a lower and stable cost base with an assurance of support financing.”

More details on the transaction can be viewed at: https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/th/en/news-article/2022/malaysia-aviation-group-acquires-new-a330neo-as-part-fleet-modernisation-plan.html

