The Princeton Review Again Names Hillsdale College One of Best in Nation

HILLSDALE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its annual rankings, The Princeton Review has again named Hillsdale College among one of the best in the country. This year, The Princeton Review collected data from 160,000 college students from 388 colleges across America. Hillsdale ranked in the top five of four subcategories, top 10 of four subcategories, and top 20 of five subcategories related to academics and student life.

“The sense of partnership between students, faculty members, and staff members is what makes Hillsdale College so successful,” said Hillsdale College Provost Christopher VanOrman. “We are all here for the same purpose: to grow in knowledge and character. The result is a place where students can flourish.”

Most notably, Hillsdale College ranked first in “Most Engaged in Community Service,” third in “Best College Newspaper,” and fourth in “Most Religious Students.”

Some of Hillsdale College’s other highest rankings include:

#3 for Most Conservative Students

#7 for Their Students Love These Colleges

#7 for Most Accessible Professors

#8 for Professors Get High Marks

#10 for Best-Run Colleges

#13 for Happiest Students

#13 for Students Study the Most

#15 for Most Politically Active Students

#20 for Best Student Support and Counseling Services

#24 for Best College Radio Station

Click here to view Hillsdale College’s profile by The Princeton Review.

For a high-resolution copy of the Hillsdale College clocktower logo, click here.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent, nonsectarian, Christian liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 6.3 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.