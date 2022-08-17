At Home Launches Private Label Honeybloom Line

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, announced today it has launched a private label modern farmhouse line called Honeybloom. The new line offers home décor for kitchen, dining, entertaining, living, bedroom, entryway and outdoor all starting at $5.99.

“Honeybloom celebrates life lived together and family and home have always been at the center of our company’s mission,” said Chad Stauffer, President, Chief Merchandising & Product Officer for At Home. “This exclusive brand offers easy, authentic style for every room at the unbeatable prices our customer has come to expect from us. As we continue to grow our business and introduce exclusively designed private label brands, we are focused on helping our customer find their own style in over 250 stores carrying the biggest selection at the best prices, every day. At Home remains committed to making designer looks for less available to our customer no matter their style or budget.”

At Home’s Honeybloom line is the perfect recipe for creating memorable family moments at home. Think cutting boards and serving pieces for inventive family dinners; the perfect movie night throw or pillow; furniture made to be lived on and paw-proof rugs.

Here’s a sneak peak of the Honeybloom collection, in stores and online now.

About At Home

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 250 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.