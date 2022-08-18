Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Northwell Health Finalize Renewed Multi-Year Agreement Offering New Yorkers Enhanced Access and New Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) and Northwell Health (Northwell) announced a renewed agreement offering New Yorkers enhanced access and new programs. Empire and Northwell represent New York’s largest health insurer and largest health system respectively, and this latest multi-year agreement maintains access for the more than four million Empire members who can choose Northwell for their healthcare.

“Together, Empire and Northwell take care of more New Yorkers than any other payer and provider collaborative in the state,” said Jordan Vidor, Regional Vice President, Provider Solutions, Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “This is a big responsibility that we both take seriously, and it comes through in how we work together. At Empire, we’re always focused on our mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, and when we have partners like Northwell who are willing to think differently and partner on creative solutions, we are better positioned to make a real difference.”

This renewed agreement solidifies Northwell’s position as a flagship provider in Empire’s Connection network, which is an affordable option designed to offer more New Yorkers access to high-quality healthcare coverage. Additionally, Empire is now a participating provider in Northwell’s House Calls program, a unique model that provides home-based care for people living with chronic conditions who have difficulty getting to the doctor's office. The new agreement also features several new value-based care arrangements, with shared incentives to jointly improve the quality of care for Empire’s members across the company’s commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare plans.

“Empire BlueCross BlueShield is a vital part of the healthcare and economic fabric of New York, and we are pleased that together we will continue to maintain and increase access for the Empire members who rely on Northwell for their care. This new agreement benefits our community and supports the advanced, lifesaving care we provide to the numerous counties we serve,” said Gus Costalas, Senior Vice President, Managed Care, Northwell Health.

About Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New York

Serving New Yorkers for more than 85 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Empire is the largest health insurer in New York supporting more than four million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at @empirebcbs and on LinkedIn.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 80,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.