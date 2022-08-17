Searchspring Makes Product Discovery Easier by Extending Personalized Recommendations to Ecommerce Email Marketing

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchspring, the global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced it launched Searchspring Personalized Email Recommendations as another part of the Personalization Suite. With this new Searchspring solution, merchants can truly tailor their emails to make product discovery easier and extend personalization beyond the ecommerce site, ultimately driving a superior shopping experience throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Previously, emails sent to shoppers used simple recommendation concepts or manual business rules such as “best selling” or “trending.” All shoppers received similar recommendations regardless of how relevant those products were to the individual shopper. Now, using data from shopper behavior, merchants can deliver tailored recommendations to shoppers through targeted email campaigns that get the right products to the right person at the right time.

“Increasing the relevance of recommended products is the most effective way to turn one-time visitors into returning customers,” said Peter Messana, CEO, Searchspring. “This product adds to our personalization offering so that merchants can make product discovery easier and truly weave personalization throughout the shopper’s lifecycle, delivering tailored, well-timed recommendations that increase cart size, revenue, and customer loyalty.”

Searchspring is launching the solution through an integration with Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into productive long-term relationships—at scale. Klaviyo recently announced a strategic partnership with Shopify, which is also one of Searchspring’s trusted platform partners. Searchspring’s integration with Klaviyo means a strong partner ecosystem among all three providers — Shopify, Klaviyo, and Searchspring.

The integration with Klaviyo enables merchants to reach shoppers at multiple parts of the shopper journey. After shoppers visit a merchant’s site and browse pages and products, Searchspring’s personalization algorithm makes recommendations based on shopper intent. Klaviyo provides a flow and email template so that brands can generate recommendations and display personalized products in their email campaigns.

“A customer’s purchase journey is not one size fits all,” said Chathri Ali, Director, Technology Partnerships at Klaviyo. “With this integration, brands can now use historical onsite search data to provide tailored product recommendations – increasing conversion, customer loyalty – and ultimately, revenue.”

The initial launch of Searchspring Personalized Email Recommendations works on several shopping cart platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento. Searchspring is also planning integration with other email providers in the future.

Merchants interested in Searchspring Personalized Email Recommendations should contact Searchspring to join the rollout list.

About Searchspring

Searchspring delivers the ultimate shopping experience. As the #1 search, merchandising, and personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring enables brands to get the right product, to the right person, at the right time. With Searchspring, customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, and Ripcurl are increasing cart size, conversion, and repeat customers. Founded in 2007, Searchspring has offices in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn how Searchspring is helping ecommerce businesses thrive at searchspring.com.