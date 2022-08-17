California-Based Westside Wealth Management Joins Apollon Wealth Management

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollon Wealth Management, LLC, a leading full-service wealth management solutions firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Westside Wealth Management in Los Angeles, California and Nashville, Tennessee. The team was formerly associated with Raymond James. As a result of this acquisition, Westside Wealth Management clients will receive the high-touch support that Apollon Wealth Management is known for, including comprehensive financial stewardship, direct access to subject matter experts and tech-forward transparency.

The Westside Wealth Management team led by Seth Radow, Luke Dillon and Kirk Aguer, advises high net worth individuals, multi-generational families and corporate retirement plans, and manages client assets on a fiduciary basis.

“We are committed to creating a foundation for success for our clients by fostering strong relationships and creating tailored plans to reach financial goals,” said Michael Dolberg, founding partner and CEO of Apollon Wealth Management. “As we grow, we intend to align with firms that share this same philosophy, and we are pleased to welcome the Westside Wealth Management team to the Apollon family.”

Seth Radow joins Apollon Wealth Management with over 30 years of experience focused on helping clients achieve their financial goals, through his understanding and implementation of valuation analysis, correlation analysis, and game theory to drive the process of risk management and global asset allocation. His passion is to truly make a difference in the lives of his clients by delivering prudent risk management every day. Radow’s career began in portfolio management for individuals and small-mid sized institutions, which is still a specialty as he currently leads all aspects of portfolio and investment management due diligence for Westside Wealth Management.

Luke Dillon joins Apollon Wealth Management with over 17 years of industry experience. He brings a passion for helping people and seeks to assist individuals and businesses in achieving their financial goals by providing comprehensive financial planning and tailored investment advice with a clear strategy and objective. Prior to becoming an advisor, Luke spent a decade on the hedge fund side of the business as a fixed income portfolio manager. With his highly technical knowledge of the institutional investor, he provides a unique perspective to his high-net worth clients. Utilizing his past experiences, he is the team’s head trader, fixed income specialist and assists in all aspects of the investment and planning process.

Kirk Aguer comes to Apollon Wealth Management with more than 20 years of financial industry experience. Often the first point of contact for clients, Kirk focuses on building strong relationships, assisting clients through the onboarding process, day to day operations, financial planning, keeping account information up to date and helping clients achieve their personal financial goals.

About Apollon Wealth Management

Financial planning and wealth management is all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, including affluent individuals, families and business owners, in achieving their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns; it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.

About Westside Wealth Management

At Westside Wealth Management, we have a desire to do better. And, we believe that to rise above the crowd, you have to think, act and respond differently. That’s why we have a tenacious focus on providing a distinct advantage for the clients we serve, rather than repeating what others have already done well.

Beyond meeting our clients’ ever-changing needs, we strive to proactively exceed expectations with our unique intellectual capital and client-first mentality. You could say we’re a positive force to be reckoned with, and we like it that way. We’re confident you will too.