Looka Teams Up with Typeform to Advance Digital Conversational Experiences for Entrepreneurs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looka Inc., an AI-powered design and branding platform, has partnered with Typeform, offering brands of all sizes with better engagement solutions that transform traditional online interactions into intuitive, conversational experiences.

Through this partnership, Looka’s Brand Kit Subscribers can use Typeform to make deeper personal connections with customers at scale through its thoughtful and efficient design of both product functionality and brand aesthetic.

“Looka users can elevate their brand presence even further through conversational interactions from our latest partnership with Typeform,” said Dawson Whitfield, CEO & Founder, Looka Inc. “This solution will further allow our users and their customers to easily book appointments, register for newsletters, get personalized product recommendations, and more.”

Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Slack, and now Looka, to name a few.

“Typeform is focused on building a more human digital experience with simple, beautiful, personalized interfaces designed for businesses who care about developing and building their brand,” said Karrie Sanderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Typeform. “We’re proud to partner with Looka to empower brands to grow and engage their audiences, driving deeper personal connections with customers at scale through thoughtful and efficient design of both product functionality and brand aesthetic.”

Looka currently offers two unique services: an AI-Powered custom logo generator and a complete Marketing solution: Looka Brand Kit.

Learn more on how you can grow your business with Looka: Looka/Logo-Ideas.

About Looka Inc.

Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that provides business owners with a quick and affordable way to create a beautiful brand. Since launching as Logojoy in 2016, the company has served over nine and a half million people in 188 countries. Looka provides businesses with logos, social media assets, business card designs, and websites. Learn more at www.looka.com.