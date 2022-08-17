‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Announces U.S. Event Locations for 2022 Season, Lights up New Cities as Rapid Expansion Continues, Tickets Go on Sale Sept. 15

Enchant is a spectacular annual event produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Make plans to bring family and friends to Enchant for your most memorable, fun and heartwarming evening of the Christmas season. A world of Christmas wonder awaits!

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, today announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season.

Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created with over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a holiday shopping marketplace with crafts, gifts and culinary treats including festive holiday beverages and cocktails.

“We’re looking forward to hosting millions of guests again this year and introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “We bring a new story and elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something special to experience when returning to enjoy a holiday night at Enchant with family and friends.”

This year Enchant will string its incredible light displays coast to coast from Florida to California and will be joined by first-ever national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.

“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house, strung throughout your favorite hometown spots, or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, and this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

The popular television network will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while in production.

“Hallmark Channel is the perfect partner to join Enchant across America this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the premium, experiential holiday celebration we’ve created,” said LeeAnne Stables, chief marketing officer for Enchant. “We have so many fun surprises waiting for their millions of fans, including that Hallmark classic—delicious mugs of Enchant hot chocolate ready to go.”

Returning cities for the holiday extravaganza include Dallas; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg; and Las Vegas. Debuting Enchant events in 2022 are Sacramento, San Jose, Scottsdale and Nashville.

Tickets for all Enchant cities go on sale Sept. 15 at enchantchristmas.com.

ABOUT ENCHANT

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres, featuring a dazzling installation of over 4 million sparkling multicolored lights creating a one-of-a-kind, story-themed walk-thru maze, with holiday trees over 100 feet tall. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace featuring local artisans, along with holiday foods and festive drinks. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted over 3 million guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. Visit enchantchristmas.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards Inc., is Hallmark Media's flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country’s leading destination for quality, feel-good entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network’s lineup of signature original content includes movies, primetime scripted series and specials. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate holidays, seasons and life’s special moments, Hallmark Channel is home to a host of annual programming events, including the highly successful “Countdown to Christmas,” which has become a pop culture phenomenon and a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers. Rounding out the network’s slate are some of television’s most classic comedies and series, including “The Golden Girls,” “Frasier” and “Reba.”