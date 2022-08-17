NICE Announces Top Tier Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Status with the Full Power of NICE CXone Now Available Natively on Azure

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft, delivering the full power of CXone on Azure to create frictionless, personalized digital customer experiences. NICE has received Top Tier status, Microsoft’s highest level partner designation, for Azure IP Co-sell driving deeper collaboration and a strong go-to-market momentum. This partnership leverages the power of CXone to help organizations globally to transform their customers’ experiences and build a digital first customer service operation.

With a joint global go-to-market co-selling strategy working together with key strategic accounts enabling rapid time to value, extreme agility and a faster path to the cloud, NICE and Microsoft will accelerate organizations’ adoption of CXone.

CXone’s advanced AI and full portfolio of voice and digital solutions and with its integrations with Teams, Dynamics, Nuance, ACS (Azure Communication Services), and Customer Insights, allows organizations of all sizes to create proactive, brand-differentiating interactions that exceed the expectations of the digital-first customer and goes beyond the boundaries of the contact center.

Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said, “Consumers today expect fast, convenient digital and self-service options. Through the expanded partnership with Microsoft and with CXone now available on Azure, and with our co-sell partnership, we are taking another step in the frictionless revolution allowing organizations to meet their customers wherever they choose to start their journey and create a cohesive digital experience. This better-together offering will foster customer experience interaction (CXi) modernization and provide a standard-setting choice for customers.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

