ASM Global and Industry Leader Honeycomb Strategies Enter Sustainability Partnership for Multiyear Action Plan Creating the Most Sustainable Venues in the World

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support the increasing need for transformational sustainability innovation for the world’s largest venue portfolio, ASM Global is partnering with Honeycomb Strategies, the leading consultant in sustainability for the hospitality, sports and event industries.

The move demonstrates ASM Global’s continuing recognition that sustainability has become a critical contributor to venue management and operations in the live-event industry. ASM Global facility owners and operators will leverage Honeycomb Strategies’ extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of events-related sustainability best practices to make fully informed strategic decisions on major sustainability investments.

ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts Foundation, supports philanthropic and community-based endeavors, guided by its sustainability and diversity objectives. The company already boasts the largest portfolio of certified green venues.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “Demand for cutting-edge sustainability innovations for our vast network of facilities has been steadily increasing. Honeycomb Strategies and their excellent leadership team are best in class. A trusted resource, they provide unique services and employ a proven process that will protect the best interests of our clients. Our partnership with Honeycomb Strategies will further ensure our place as the premier provider in live entertainment.”

The partnership will bolster ASM Global’s and Honeycomb Strategies’ combined commitment to offer innovative approaches and sustainable solutions for ASM Global’s vast portfolio of the world’s most iconic venues in the live entertainment, trade show event, hospitality stadium and sports spaces.

“This alliance is a perfect fit with both companies’ desire to help drive positive social and environmental change,” said Lindsay Arell, one of Honeycomb Strategies’ two principals. “It helps meet business and sustainability goals, both internally and for our clients and the communities in which we operate. As some of the largest venues in the world, this commitment is sure to have a significant impact.”

Honeycomb Strategies’ other principal, Amanda Simons, said, “This partnership enables us to really move beyond just policy and procedure with our event clients. We can collaborate seamlessly with both stakeholder groups to make meaningful change and long-lasting positive impacts. We’re looking forward to working with ASM Global to expand its sustainability roadmap that incorporates and addresses the full sustainability ‘E.C.C.O’ system of engagement, communication, community and operation.”

Honeycomb Strategies’ recent major sustainability programs and projects include the Philadelphia Eagles, SoFi Stadium, Colorado Convention Center, Visit Denver, Greenbuild Conference and Expo, Vancouver Convention Center, Specialty Coffee Association, Coffee Expo, UUA General Assembly, and Snowflake Technology Summit.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. asmglobal.com

About Honeycomb Strategies

Honeycomb Strategies is a women-owned, B-Corp-certified sustainability consulting firm specializing in the hospitality, sports and event industries. We work with our clients to consider their business and environmental practices working together, not sacrificing one for the other. We believe when an organization is innovative and resourceful, it is successful. With decades of combined experience, we have enjoyed working with some of the most iconic and sustainable venues and events in the industry. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and The Bee’s Knees. hcsustainability.com