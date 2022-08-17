Elior North America to increase plant-based meals through collaboration with the Humane Society of the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elior North America is teaming up with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to increase the company’s plant-based offerings over the next three years. Through this initiative, Elior commits to 50% meatless entrees in new programs/promotion developments, maintaining an emphasis on increasing plant-based proteins by December 31, 2025.

This goal, along with Elior North America’s dedication to plant-forward entrees and support of animal welfare, is why Elior North America also received an “A” in the recently published Protein Sustainability Scorecard Report. The HSUS Protein Sustainability Scorecard is meant to highlight what companies are doing to keep sustainability commitments by diving into company progress towards plant-based meal options.

Plant-based foods are also more climate friendly, fitting seamlessly into Elior North America’s mission of “Doing Good.” According to Kelly Myers, senior director of responsible business and national programs at Elior North America, “ Climate-friendly food service means we move plants into the spotlight and meat proteins—notorious for their carbon emissions and lack of animal welfare focused practices—to the background. Whether consumers are looking to go meatless, or just eat less meat, making plants the star of the meal is good for our health and good for the planet.”

The HSUS and Elior North America have begun collaborating through the Forward Food Pledge with Elior North America staff participating in training events for team members, increasing plant-forward menu options and strengthening plant-forward promotions for the more than 4 million people that Elior North America and its hospitality companies feed daily.

“ We know that food companies are taking commitments on climate change seriously when they have tangible goals to shift their focus to plant-based foods. Elior North America is doing just that,” said Karla Dumas, RDN, director of food service innovation for the Humane Society of the United States. “ We’re looking forward to the next steps in our collaboration and we’re excited for Elior to achieve their goals and for millions of consumers to enjoy phenomenally delicious meals that are also animal friendly.”

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of twelve distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

About the Humane Society of the United States

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the Humane Society of the United States takes on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. Through our rescue, response and sanctuary work, as well as other direct services, we help thousands of animals in need every year. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: a humane society.

Learn more about our work at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block’s blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.