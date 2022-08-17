Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience for Embedded Finance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix by Q2 (NYSE: QTWO), a cloud-native core purpose-built for embedded finance, has announced today a partnership with Ubiquity, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) for fintechs and specialized support services and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. With the Ubiquity partnership, Helix now offers managed services to help customers deliver enhanced user experiences within the Helix admin, through a proprietary two-way administrative console and streamlined transaction dispute management system. As a result, fintech companies and consumer brands can now create brand-specific customer service experiences without having to staff and maintain a managed services team internally.

Helix serves over 12 million users nationwide and processes over $20 billion in transactions annually. Helix offers the building blocks of banking – accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, administrative tools and monetization solutions – all in one place, making it easier for innovative companies to embed personalized financial experiences within their applications.

“To make finance human, it is critical to provide embedded banking that is personalized and tailored for each individual,” said Ahon Sarkar, general manager of Helix. “We are thrilled to partner with Ubiquity to empower fintech and leading consumer brands to deliver exceptional outsourced customer service experiences. This partnership brings a personalized approach to customer service leveraging Helix’s existing administrative console and dispute platform.”

"Ubiquity and Helix are of a single mind when it comes to supporting innovative financial services with both advanced technologies and the human touch," said Sagar Rajgopal, COO and co-founder at Ubiquity. "The Helix platform is exceptional at leveraging data analytics at every level, from frontline fraud detection to front-office administration. We are excited to combine our primary areas of expertise to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

For more information about Ubiquity, visit ubiquity.com. For more information about Helix by Q2, visit helix.q2.com.

About Helix by Q2

Helix gives innovative fintech and brands the building blocks of banking — accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions — to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.q2.com.

About Ubiquity

Recognized as the #1 CX provider for disruptors and innovators across financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, Ubiquity was founded on the belief that our clients and their customers deserve better. Headquartered in New York City with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions for customer experience management, back-office operations, and business transformation and is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work®. Visit us at ubiquity.com and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.