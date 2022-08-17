Optii Solutions Expands Product Team at Austin, TX Headquarter

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, has announced the appointment of Anthony Santa Maria as Product Manager. Santa Maria will be joining the product team to help continue to grow Optii Service, Chat, and Preventative Maintenance.

Santa Maria joins Optii from a Product Lead role at real estate owners and operators, Rex’s subcompany Get Done. His role focused on disrupting the real estate industry using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to make apartments ready in 3-4 days compared to the industry standard of 14 days. He has also held roles in Sales and Support at Apple, helping with service support and assisting the engineering team with the launch of new products.

Anthony will be leveraging his experience in Machine Learning to develop and grow the Service, Chat, and Preventative Maintenance modules to continue to build Optii’s differentiated offering in the market. In his role, Anthony will be developing essential features to help hotels optimize their daily operations and provide the solutions hoteliers need today.

Anthony Santa Maria, Product Manager, Optii Solutions, said: “Growing up in Guatemala where technology has not had the same speed of development as other parts of the world, I have always had a keen interest in technologies that support the underserved. Housekeeping and hotel operations have often been on the back burner for many hotels, but it plays such a crucial role in helping to provide a good guest experience and increase job satisfaction. I am looking forward to applying my experience in Machine Learning and AI to Optii’s products and to bringing hotel operations into the spotlight and top of the priority list.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Santa Maria to our product team at Optii. We are continuing to build our team in the Austin headquarters and Santa Maria’s experience in Machine Learning and AI will be fundamental in helping us to strengthen our products and meet the needs of our customers.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.