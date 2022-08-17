HYAS Joins International Legal Technology Association as a Silver Sponsor to Bring Proactive Cybersecurity Solutions to the Legal Industry

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cybersecurity technology firm HYAS Infosec, which provides proactive solutions that keep business moving full forward in our ever-changing world, has joined the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA). Established more than 40 years ago, ILTA is a volunteer-led organization dedicated to educating legal firms and departments around the world about technological issues and connecting them with appropriate solutions providers.

If you are an ILTA member attending ITLACON 2022 at the Gaylord National August 21–25, we encourage you to visit HYAS (booth #824) to see an in-person demo and talk with our team members about how implementing HYAS solutions can help your business operate smoothly. If you are unable to attend the conference but would like to learn more, visit our ILTA overview page.

“We are excited to welcome HYAS as a business partner and look forward to applying their expertise to best serve our members,” says Tyler Howes, senior director of business development at ILTA. “The legal industry simply can’t afford to lag on cybersecurity — there’s far too much at stake.”

HYAS is uniquely positioned to address the unique set of cybersecurity challenges faced by legal firms and departments. For instance, clients often have security requirements built into their contracts, so deployment time and ease of management are key considerations when looking for solutions. HYAS Protect can deploy across a customer’s entire network and array of endpoint devices in under 30 minutes and does not add to the current workload.

HYAS Protect is focused on helping law firms improve their overall security posture by monitoring communication at the DNS level and employing unique data sources to identify and block malicious communications. Along with corporate network security, it also offers endpoint protection for devices that routinely connect to third-party networks — perfect for lawyers and other staff members who are routinely on the go.

“Our solutions are such a natural fit for the legal industry,” says David Ratner, CEO of HYAS. “The data these companies deal with is of such a sensitive nature that we feel obligated to help do everything we can to keep it safe from bad actors.”

About HYAS

HYAS is a valued partner and world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more about the nature of the threats they face — or don’t even realize they are facing — in real time. HYAS’s foundational cybersecurity solutions and personalized service provide the confidence and enhanced risk mitigation that today’s businesses need to move forward in an ever-changing data environment.

About ILTA

The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) serves the professional needs of more than 25,000 international legal technology professionals and their organizations. Since its founding in 1980, the association’s focus is to achieve results for our membership and the legal technology profession at large. Much of the value we provide as an association occurs through coordinated efforts with our global volunteer membership teams.