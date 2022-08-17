Western Union and Woodforest National Bank Renew Agreement to Offer Global Money Transfer Services

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodforest National Bank customers can now take advantage of both retail and digital money transfer capabilities through Western Union (NYSE: WU) thanks to a renewed agreement between the two companies.

With this renewal, Woodforest National Bank consumers continue to have access to Western Union money and bill payment services via the bank’s branches, as well as online capabilities via the bank’s website and mobile app. Woodforest National Bank, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, operates in 17 states throughout the U.S.

"Providing value is an essential part of consumers’ financial services experience, particularly when it comes to retail and online banking," said Molly Shea, Head of Western Union’s North America business.

“For more than a decade, Western Union and Woodforest National Bank have worked together to bring consumers speed, choice and reliability when conducting money transfer and bill payment services. Our partnership with Woodforest National Bank significantly increases the availability of these services, offering both in-branch and online services to give customers choice and convenience when conducting their financial business,” Shea concluded.

Western Union offers banks a cost-effective and reliable way to meet consumer demand to send money from bank accounts to be paid out almost anywhere in the world. The company’s cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network reaches 200 countries and territories worldwide, giving customers the ability to move money to family and friends virtually anywhere. Customers have the option to have their money transfers paid out in minutes across a substantial network of retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, including millions of wallets and cards worldwide.

“One of our greatest assets we provide for our customers is the ability to offer multiple financial services across multiple platforms, providing ease and convenience, no matter when or where they need to conduct their transactions,” said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank. “Western Union has played a vital role in our ability to do so, providing critical cross-border money transfer and bill payment capabilities to our customers over both retail and digital channels. We are excited to continue our relationship with them and offer Western Union services to our customers.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

