GigaMonster Networks brings modern technology to historic Model Tobacco Lofts

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigaMonster Networks, LLC (“GigaMonster”) one of the nation’s leading fiber-based network providers to multi-tenant properties and mixed-use communities, proudly announces the launch of further expansion into the Richmond, VA market. Highlighting GigaMonster’s flag ship product, Universal Access Network® (UAN), the nation’s most advanced wired and wireless network. Model Tobacco Lofts are nestled minutes away from vibrant downtown Richmond. Boasting a premiere location which offers elevated loft living, captivating residents who desire to combine rich history with luxurious modern amenities. Model Tobacco Lofts offers residents more bandwidth, ubiquitous connectivity, and smarter safety systems, throughout all shared property amenities.

GigaMonster, along with our partner Christopher Harrison with The C.A. Harrison Companies was mindful in combining the rich history of the Model Tobacco Factory with cutting-edge technology to create superior living for the residents. GigaMonster’s unique Universal Access Network (UAN) platform, allows for any community to become innovatively high-tech with the capacity to handle increasingly large amounts of bandwidth and IP-based applications such as smart home technology and emergency management systems. GigaMonster’s UAN is a pervasive, managed solution, providing secure, property-wide connectivity to all residents. GigaMonster’s UAN brings unprecedented connectivity to all residents, their guests, promoting a modern design intertwining the rich history of the Model Tobacco factory with the future of residential living. This pioneering, state-of-the-art, seamless infrastructure promotes staying connected throughout the community including common areas and amenity spaces.

About GigaMonster Networks

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GigaMonster Networks, LLC, (“GigaMonster”) provides its industry leading Universal Access Network® to multifamily communities, commercial buildings, and mixed-use developments in 50+ major U.S. markets at speeds up to 10 Gbps. GigaMonster’s Universal Access Network® is the first of its kind, providing its building partners with a robust, enterprise-grade network that meets all the IP-connectivity needs throughout their buildings and outdoor spaces. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing gigabit multi-tenant network providers, GigaMonster offers the best customer experience available, delivering higher occupancies, longer retention rates, and increased property values. GigaMonster is both a Barings and Blackstone portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.gigamonstenetworks.com.

About CA Harrison Companies, LLC

Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, The C.A. Harrison Companies, LLC (CAH) is a regional real estate investment and development company that specializes in renovating historic properties into residential, retail, and mixed-use commercial space. To learn more, visit www.caharrisoncompanies.com.