Honor Technology Appoints Andrew Steinberg as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Honor Technology, Inc., the world's largest home care network for older adults and most-advanced care technology platform, announced today the appointment of Andrew Steinberg as Chief Financial Officer. Steinberg brings nearly two decades of experience advising and building high-growth businesses in the technology and medical technology industries. The announcement comes a year after Honor’s acquisition of Home Instead and Series E funding, which has allowed the company to expand and invest in its technology platform and begin to successfully integrate it into the Home Instead network.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew with his deep breadth of knowledge to our executive leadership team,” said Honor CEO and co-founder Seth Sternberg. “His alignment with Honor’s mission to expand the world's capacity to care will position us to optimize the massive opportunities we are experiencing in the home care market and enhance our ability to deliver on this vision.”

Leveraging his deep financial and operational expertise in the technology and healthcare sectors, Steinberg will drive the financial strategy of the business, unlock insights by optimizing financial reporting, enable growth of the Honor platform, and provide guidance on new opportunities.

“It’s not every day that you get to support an industry disruptor through its continued expansion,” said Steinberg. “Honor is leading the industry by bringing technology-driven, quality care to older adults around the world, and I am excited to further solidify Honor as the key innovator in the home care market.”

Steinberg hails from Evercore, where he was a Managing Director focused on M&A and capital markets advisory in the software, AI/ML, medtech, and travel tech markets. Prior to Evercore, Andrew worked in a global strategy role at Google and as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Steinberg earned his MBA from The Wharton School, MS in Biomedical Science Policy from Georgetown University, and BS in Biomedical Engineering and Economics from Duke University.

To learn more about Honor's executive leadership team and its technology or to see other open positions, visit https://www.joinhonor.com/.

About Honor and Home Instead

Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world's leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.