Mytide Therapeutics Partners with Agilent to Collaborate on Automation Solutions for Mytide’s Next-generation Manufacturing Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mytide Therapeutics, a company transforming peptide manufacturing with predictive analytics and machine learning, has partnered with Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostic and applied chemical markets. The two companies will collaborate on robust, scalable and reliable automation solutions for Mytide’s BioFab2 platform, a technology suite that combines chemistry, robotics and machine learning to advance and accelerate peptide and peptide conjugate manufacturing. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will supply analytical and preparative chromatography equipment for Mytide’s BioFab2 fleet. The ultimate aim of the partnership is to drive clinical impact by accelerating the development of life-saving therapeutics.

“It is extremely difficult to maintain data quality within high-throughput pipelines to apply advances in AI due to data reproducibility, quality, and sparsity,” said Dale Thomas, Co-Founder, Mytide Therapeutics. “By partnering with Agilent, Mytide’s system will be able to overcome these challenges through deeply integrated hardware and software to enable a true real-time data collection, visualization, and decision-making pipeline.”

Together, Mytide and Agilent will leverage their combined technologies and analytical processes to help address known bottlenecks in peptide development and manufacturing by improving process performance and reliability. Mytide’s BioFab2 platform leverages advances in chemistry, robotics and AI to access natural and non-natural peptides faster than typical processes. Leveraging this suite of capabilities, Mytide is continuing to build datasets and technologies to drive access beyond easily accessible biopolymer which includes peptide-drug conjugates, constrained peptides, and short proteins.

“Agilent is very excited by the opportunity to collaborate with the pioneering team at Mytide Therapeutics. Our collaborative endeavor targeting the development of high-purity, customized peptides will contribute to the scientific excellence within the biopharmaceutical community and the scientific field as a whole. Mytide and Agilent are committed to expand on our shared values and mission to deliver trusted answers and advance the quality of life with precision medicines. The journey to partnership with Mytide has been magnificent, assuring an even brighter future. We are thrilled with the prospect of sharing in their vision to redefine the biopharmaceutical industry’s expectations for peptide manufacturing,” said Amir Liba, Associate Vice President, CMS East and Canada.

“Mytide and Agilent’s shared interest on leading the revolution on combining analytics and machine learning will accelerate our ability to bring our quick turn manufacturing technology into the broader drug discovery ecosystem to further accelerate the development of new peptide therapeutics,” added Thomas.

Mytide prioritizes partnerships with pharmaceutical companies that require salable and time-sensitive manufacturing for both research and clinical programs to support various personalize therapies. Mytide’s BioFab2 platform is designed to be integrated into cGMP manufacturing environments to allow for scalable and decentralized clinical trial manufacturing of a partner’s lead peptide-based therapeutic candidate.

About Mytide Therapeutics:

Mytide Therapeutics is a Boston, MA based peptide and biopolymer manufacturing and computational biology company focused on eliminating the time-consuming and labor-intensive chemical and screening processes preventing innovative therapeutics’ translation into the clinic. Mytide’s quick-turn manufacturing technology, coupled with AI-enabled predictive analytics, is providing access to a novel peptide space of difficult-to-make natural and non-natural peptide and peptide conjugates discovery and therapeutic manufacturing. The company is focused on the translation of life-saving therapeutics for serious conditions ranging from metabolic conditions to oncology to inflammatory disorders to infectious diseases.

Learn more about Mytide Therapeutics by visiting Mytide.io or following Mytide on LinkedIn.