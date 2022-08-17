Airborne Technologies and Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company, Sign F-16 Licensing Agreement

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Aerospace & Defense (AllClear), a leading global military solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Airborne Technologies (ATI), and Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company, have signed an agreement, licensing ATI to manufacture a wide variety of F-16 structural components under the Lockheed Martin Hologram Products Program. ATI has manufacturing facilities located in Camarillo, California, and Piedmont, South Carolina.

“Being an approved F-16 Hologram manufacturer is a great opportunity for Airborne Technologies to expand its product offering and customer base,” stated Kevin Kuhn, VP/GM, Engineered Products business segment for AllClear. “We are excited about the growth potential this partnership brings with it and we look forward to a long, productive relationship with Lockheed Martin.”

”Through this partnership, customers can be assured of part quality and reliability,” said Peter Winkler, Derco Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We remain committed to strengthening our relationship with Airborne Technologies and increasing mission-readiness for our global customers.”

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear Aerospace & Defense is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions. We provide excellence in sustainment for the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, manufacturing, and logistics solutions.

AllClear represents more than 55 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise, focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore; South San Francisco, CA; and Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.