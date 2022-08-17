ManageEngine Integrates with Sectigo® to Automate Certificate Lifecycle Management

DEL VALLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the integration between its key and certificate lifecycle management solution, Key Manager Plus, and Sectigo, an industry-leading identity-first security Certificate Authority. A testament to Sectigo’s push for openness and interoperability in the identity, public key infrastructure (PKI), cryptography space, this integration enables IT admins using Sectigo certificates to confidently automate the entire certificate lifecycle from a secure, central platform.

Customers can leverage this integration to:

Accelerate the procurement of Sectigo certificates with automated domain validation from Key Manager Plus.

Maintain the acquired certificates in a consolidated, up-to-date inventory.

Prevent unforeseen outages with automated renewal of Sectigo certificates.

Plan renewals proactively with timely notifications on certificate and domain expiration.

Gain visibility with exclusive reports for certificates issued by Sectigo.

"With work environments going perimeter-less and integrity issues at play in increasingly complex and untrusted IT environments, organizations are looking to step up their certificate lifecycle management (CLM) programs," said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine. "The integration of Key Manager Plus with Sectigo is an important step in helping security teams protect applications and infrastructures, improve their overall CLM maturity, and reduce risks to their reputation."

David Mahdi, Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, Sectigo added, "We are delighted to partner with ManageEngine to further progress the mission of openness and interoperability in the identity, PKI, and cryptography space. Increasingly, we are seeing CISOs needing a robust CLM solution to enable them to cope with the growing number of human and machine identities, which need to be authenticated and secured. The future of identity-first security which includes, CLM, PKI, and machine identity management, will be underpinned by openness and interoperability, and so integrations like this are vital to enable CISOs and their teams to overcome traditional operational challenges with certificate and machine identity management."

Pricing and Availability

The Standard Edition of Key Manager Plus starts at $475 per year for 25 keys and is available for download at https://mnge.it/Tli. A fully functional, free, 30-day trial version, the Evaluation Edition, is also available to download, which automatically turns into the Free Edition at the end of the trial period. Find detailed pricing information here: https://mnge.it/vrW.

About Key Manager Plus

ManageEngine Key Manager Plus is a machine identity management software that monitors, manages, and automates the entire lifecycle of SSH keys and SSL/TLS certificates. It provides complete visibility into SSH and SSL/TLS environments and helps administrators take total control of their PKI management. For more information about Key Manager Plus, visit manageengine.com/key-manager.

About Sectigo

As an identity-first security-focused provider, Sectigo, is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated CLM solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-native universal certificate and CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycle of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With openness and interoperability at the core, Sectigo leverages open industry standards and prioritizes partner integrations to help customers enable secure business outcomes. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.