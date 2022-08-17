LiveVox Named “Hot Vendor in the Intelligent Contact Center” by Aragon Research

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it has been included in Aragon Research's 2022 “Hot Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center.” The report recognizes LiveVox for its industry-leading suite of practical AI capabilities, designed to optimize customer experience and contact center operations.

With digital activity surging alongside customer expectations for a more efficient omnichannel experience, LiveVox’s unified suite of cutting-edge AI tools is designed to enhance agent workflows and unlock key data insights to create a seamless customer experience from start to finish. Including virtual agents, chatbots, speech analytics, business intelligence, and agent assistance, LiveVox’s AI capabilities are purpose-built to optimize contact center operations and enhance efficiency and satisfaction for both agents and customers alike.

The report highlights LiveVox’s SpeechIQ® with automated Quality Management, the Company’s analytics-driven quality management solution. Designed to elevate both the customer and agent experience while providing both quality and compliance to the contact center, the solution delivers 100 percent omnichannel interaction auditing and actionable, data-driven insights. By uploading calls and digital interactions to LiveVox’s PCI compliant, cloud-based system, contact center managers receive actionable transcriptions and sentiment analytics with industry-leading speed and accuracy. Agents benefit from synchronized recordings alongside coaching and tailored eLearning content within the LiveVox platform.

From augmenting the capacity of human agents and providing more self-service options, to creating a more personalized journey for end-customers and using data and analytics for continuous improvement and simplification of contact center processes, LiveVox’s easy-to-use and tune AI tools blend to help create more meaningful and optimized customer interactions.

“As we continue to see customer expectations swell for completely frictionless journeys, LiveVox will continue to evolve its AI capabilities and provide contact center technologies that meaningfully impact the top and bottom line,” said LiveVox CEO and co-founder Louis Summe. “We’re honored to be recognized by Aragon Research for our innovations within the contact center space. We look forward to further advancing and adapting LiveVox’s AI tools, to engineer a more streamlined experience for agents, managers, and consumers alike.”

“AI and analytics are playing an increasingly pivotal role in the contact center as the customer and employee experience become paramount for today’s brands,” said Aragon Research Founder & CEO Jim Lundy. “LiveVox’s SpeechIQ® with Quality Management and their purpose-built platform is one to watch and we’re happy to name them a Hot Vendor in the Intelligent Contact Center this year.”

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

