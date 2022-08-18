Firstbase Business Incorporation and Growth Platform Integrates with Equity Management Powerhouse Carta for Effortless Cap Table Setup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firstbase, the first all-in-one OS that allows anyone to incorporate a U.S. company and manage their entire business on a single platform, today announced an integration with Carta—the most trusted equity management platform—using Firstbase Loop. Now any Firstbase company’s incorporation information can be automatically used to create and manage a cap table, at no additional cost. This is the first company integration with Carta Launch API—which debuted to more easily onboard early-stage startups. This error-reducing, streamlined process serves the 15,000 companies from 180+ countries that have already incorporated their businesses with Firstbase and the hundreds more joining each week. Together with Carta, Firstbase users can manage their ownership and equity while growing their companies.

Time and cost savings are critical factors to business’ success along the entire growth cycle, especially during the early stages. A Carta case study estimated that their tools save early-stage businesses $15,000 in potential legal fees for cap table clean up. These resources, which ordinarily equal a substantial amount of early-stage companies’ legal bills, can be put to much better use as a company grows. This is compounded by Firstbase, which estimates that by only inputting company data once during incorporating and then having their system securely transfer all company data across all Loop partners, companies save an average of 55 hours versus manually onboarding with each partner.

“There is so much to tackle as a founder, and it’s no secret that creating a cap table—a process that can be opaque and messy—isn’t always a founder’s favorite project,” said Reed McBride, Head of Business Development for Carta. “This partnership makes creating a cap table so incredibly simple from the moment of incorporation, allowing companies to ensure they are set for the road ahead. Firstbase Loop is our first Carta Launch API partner and a perfect example of how two companies can come together to make it easier for founders to succeed.”

“Effective cap table setup and management is daunting for businesses, but porting Firstbase incorporation data directly into Carta brings that ability to our founders in a way that makes it the joyful experience it should be,” said Firstbase CEO and founder Mark Milastsivy. “Including Carta into Firstbase Loop furthers our promise to founders that we will continually add the leading tools to grow and manage their companies.”

About Firstbase

Firstbase is the first all-in-one company OS that helps anyone launch, grow, and manage a U.S.-based business. With a growing suite of products, Firstbase makes it easy for founders to incorporate their business, access critical growth tools, and manage their company from a single online dashboard—no matter where they are located anywhere in the world. Firstbase investors, advisors, and team members come from some of the world’s leading organizations including Y Combinator, Carta Ventures, Notion, Plaid, Wise, and Gusto. More than 15,000 founders from over 180 countries trusted Firstbase to help them launch their business. Start and grow your company in minutes at https://www.firstbase.io/.

About Carta

Carta is a software platform that allows founders, investors, and employees to manage equity and ownership. By making it as easy to issue equity to employees as it is to put them on payroll, Carta is creating more equity owners and taking steps to close the ownership gap.

Since its founding in 2012, Carta has grown to manage hundreds of billions of dollars in equity. Customers like Canva, Classpass, Intercom, and Union Square Ventures trust Carta to manage their cap tables, valuations, portfolio investments, and equity plans. Carta is trusted by more than 30,000 companies and over half a million employees to manage cap tables, valuations, portfolio investments, fund admin, SPV formation, and more.

Carta has been included on the Forbes World’s Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Find out more at www.carta.com.