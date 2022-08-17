Lintasarta, Indonesia’s Information and Communication Technology Leader, Selects IP Infusion Software for Core and Edge Access Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced today that Lintasarta, Indonesia’s leading information and communications technology services company, has chosen to upgrade its legacy network with high capacity and low cost solutions from IP Infusion. With this deployment, Lintasarta has a progressive migration strategy to replace its legacy devices while remaining interoperable during the transition.

IP Infusion's Aggregation Router and Data Center solutions met Lintasarta's network performance and feature requirements including Ethernet VPN (EVPN) and Segment Routing (SR). In addition to upgrading legacy devices, IP Infusion solutions interoperated with the existing network providing a seamless path for network migration. IP Infusion delivered the scalability, agility and flexibility that Lintasarta required in a disaggregated solution to spin up new services faster and more economically.

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS software provides the carrier-grade capacity that helps us scale for long-term requirements, while reducing overall costs,” said Arya Damar, CEO of Lintasarta. “We have future-proofed our network with IP Infusion’s very competitively priced, open and tested solution. Their OcNOS solution architecture advantage and solid maintenance and support allows for seamless migration strategies that will result in increased innovation for our customers.”

The IP Infusion carrier-grade software bandwidth upgrade is future-proofed with terabit-scale, which is fundamental to Lintasarta’s network infrastructure development plan over the next decade. It seamlessly migrates within both Lintasarta’s core network and multiple edge access networks and eliminates vendor lock-in, protecting against supply chain disruptions.

“Lintasarta, as an industry leading service provider with a next-generation network design, is helping to meet Indonesia’s increasing demand for lower-cost, reliable connectivity,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are proud to provide Lintasarta with a proven open networking solution that helps deliver the transformative benefits of the digital economy for all its customers.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

About Lintasarta

As a leading ICT company in Indonesia, Lintasarta has been involved in building the country for more than 3 decades to assist various companies and institutions in digital transformation to face the era of industrial revolution 5.0. At present Lintasarta has served more than 2,400 corporate customers with more than 35,000 networks which include fiber optic data communication services, satellite networks, managed security & collaboration, data centers and DRC, cloud computing, Managed Services, e-Health and total data communication. Lintasarta's infrastructure is based on the Next Generation Network (NGN) network platform.

Lintasarta is a subsidiary of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, which delivers world-class digital telecommunication experiences across Indonesia. Indonesia’s telecommunication and mobile infrastructure has grown rapidly over the past decade to meet the demand and challenges of its large population over a complex geographic terrain.

