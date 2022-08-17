Fluree and Sinisana Technologies Partner to Enable Unprecedented Halal Food Verification and Traceability

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluree, which has developed a Web3 data platform, and Sinisana Technologies today announced a partnership that will enable the Malaysia-headquartered supply chain company to provide its customers with unassailable end-to-end halal food product sourcing, provenance and safety.

Using Fluree technology in its blockchain product, Intersect, Sinisana now may guarantee its supply chain and logistics customers transparency and integrity throughout the full lifecycle of halal food products from their respective origins to grocery store shelves. Sinisana’s Intersect solution specifically will monitor a halal beef supply chain originating with Australian cattle — its first operational use case. Fluree technology will help track those cattle’s initial transit from a premium beef supplier in Sarawak, Malaysia, to grocery stores. Sinisana’s halal beef traceability app is one of the first to be powered by blockchain technology in Southeast Asia.

“Sinisana is a well-respected supply chain solution leader within Southeast Asia,” said Brian Platz, Fluree co-founder and CEO. “The Sinisana team boasts decades of supply chain and logistics operations experience across food and consumer goods, as well as deep technical expertise within enterprise resource planning software, blockchain and data management technology. Fluree looks for that perfect mixture of industry domain expertise and technical innovation in its strategic partners. These are characteristics that Sinisana embodies.”

Halal is a set of standards that adhere to dietary restrictions prescribed by Islamic law, including the humane treatment of animals while living on a farm and not cooking with alcohol.

“We’ve seen cost savings of more than 50% since using Fluree’s blockchain technology in January,” said Jonah Lau, Sinisana co-founder and chief technology officer. “Development time has also been cut down significantly. We can have a blockchain-based ledger up and running in less than an hour using Fluree. Fluree’s ease of deployment and maintenance is a key factor in our decision to switch towards using Fluree. The meat supply chain and halal meat, in particular, is a complicated and highly-regulated industry. Leveraging Fluree’s graph-based blockchain technology, our solution provides a multi-organization collaborative platform to bring trust and transparency into the halal beef market.”

Sinisana’s Intersect solution supplies rich, real-time and integrated data to enable businesses to make better decisions. Fluree’s blockchain technology connects previously siloed data, allowing interoperability among different data sets and supply chain networks. Business customers using Intersect may effectively recall items, prevent counterfeiting, prove ethical sourcing and forecast demand.

The halal use case is merely one in which Intersect, powered by Fluree, may be applied. Others include pesticide and herbicide tracing, ingredient tracing, third-party lab integration, kosher certification, organic certification and multi-ingredient traceability. The intricacies of the meat industry offer a poignant use case for blockchain technology to facilitate verification and credibility.

For example, Sinisana has been using Fluree technology since March for the traceability of soft shell crabs and shrimp. Sinisana plans in August to launch a new project using Fluree technology that will provide transparency into the provenance of ingredients and products from marginalized indigenous communities who live in Malaysian rainforests. Sinisana would store payment information to those communities in immutable form utilizing Fluree technology — a practice that will preserve biodiversity by eliminating the need to destroy rainforest habitats. The project will be conducted in collaboration with the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre as part of its commitment to and compliance with the United Nations Development Programme’s Access and Benefits Sharing Program.

“Sinisana is poised to bring transformative value to supply chain networks with the Intersect solution and we are pleased to be a part of their remarkable journey,” said Buck Flannigan, Fluree vice president of global alliances. “When we talk about blockchain for supply chain networks, we often overlook the value the technology can potentially bring to the consumer. Sinisana is proving that these emerging technologies can not only provide trust and transparency across business-to-business partners within a network, but also secure confidence and accountability for consumers that care about the sourcing and handling of goods.”

About Fluree

Co-founded in 2016 by CEO Brian Platz and Executive Chairman Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fluree is pioneering a data-first technology approach with its data management platform. It guarantees data integrity, facilitates secure data sharing and powers data-driven insights. The Fluree platform organizes blockchain-secured data in a scalable semantic graph database — establishing a foundational layer of trusted data for connected and secure data ecosystems. The company’s foundation is a set of W3C semantic web standards that facilitate trusted data interoperability. Fluree employs 25. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.

About Sinisana Technologies

Headquartered in Kuching, Malaysia, Sinisana Technologies provides a comprehensive supply chain solution built on trust and transparency. Sinisana helps companies achieve their goals in consumer marketing, food safety, fraud prevention, sustainability, compliance and responsible sourcing. CEO Gary D’Agostino and Chief Technology Officer Jonah Lau co-founded Sinisana in 2019. For more information, follow Sinisana on LinkedIn, or visit https://www.sinisana.net/.