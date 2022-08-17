emoji® Exclusively Partners with RECUR to Bring the Iconic Brand to Web3

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GM world, today the emoji® brand and RECUR are spreading positivity worldwide as the two brands announce they have partnered to bring the beloved icons to Web3. emojis are omnipresent in today’s world, and this partnership with RECUR will take the brand to even greater heights as they launch the inaugural emoji® brand NFT collection. “emoji® forever: the first drop,” powered by RECUR, will include 2,222 PFPs of the beloved poo emoji® icon, from rainbow poo to sprinkle poo.

To make this launch larger than life, emoji company and RECUR have enlisted the help of one special poo emoji® brand icon named Barry Dingle. He’s the new poo on the block, and he thinks he’s the sh*t. Starting September 22, select fans will have the opportunity to join Barry Dingle and his community of sh*theads by purchasing a poo NFT.

“Emojis in digital communication are a core element, from texting to Twitter, they bring joy to our days and fill our world with color and personality,” said RECUR Founder and CEO Zach Bruch. “We’re thrilled to bring this expressive brand to life in Web3 with the introduction of official emoji® NFTs, going beyond letters and numbers, and lending a voice and personality to Web3 with the emoji icons our fans know, love, and use every day.”

“Friends, acquaintances, poopheads… welcome to my world!” said Barry Dingle. “It was about time the poo® got our moment in the spotlight, and now I can officially say, the real sh*t has arrived. Follow me on twitter @nftsareshitty where I’ll be dropping hints at what’s to come. Deuces.”

As with previous launches, RECUR Pass Holders receive special access to RECUR’s extensive roster of licensed IP, which includes Nickelodeon, Star Trek, Hello Kitty, Care Bears, and its college sports NFT platform, NFTU, among others. Each Pass was programmatically generated, and its color is associated with the number or edition of the Pass, determining its rarity. RECUR Pass Holders will have quite an advantage for emoji® forever: the first drop.

RECUR offers NFT holders a fully interoperable experience with multi-chain deposits and withdrawals for all of their NFT collections. Most recently, RECUR expanded to the Avalanche blockchain, offering a scalable, low cost, sustainable platform for smart contract development while using 35,000 times less energy than Ethereum. On RECUR, NFTs can be withdrawn to any Web3 wallet, including Avalanche, on any supported blockchain, enabling NFTs to seamlessly flow across Web 3.0 communities for a truly interoperable experience with emoji® forever: the first drop.

For updates as new information is released, follow @RecurForever and @nftsareshitty on Twitter and join RECUR’s Discord community at discord.gg/recur. For additional information, please visit recurforever.com.

About Emoji Company

The emoji company is the owner of the registered emoji® trademark in up to 45 classes for goods and services in more than 150 countries around the world.

The emoji company’s extensive rights portfolio covers more than 1,000 trademarks and more than 25,000 emoji® brand icons and designs protected under copyright laws and available for legal licensing and merchandising, promotions & events, for entertainment services and marketing campaigns.

Official partners of the emoji company include more than 1000 world famous global license partners amongst them Sony Pictures Animation, PUMA, L’Oréal, Ferrero, Unilever, Burger King, Zara, The Hershey Company, Walmart, Danone, Nikon, Fuji, Nestlé, Lidl, Kellogg´s, Danone, Nikon, Aldi, PepsiCo, Miss Sixty, the BBC, C&A, The French Post amongst many others.

The globally and multiple awarded emoji® brand was decorated as the 3rd most influential brand behind Lego and

Coca-Cola by the Powerlist. The emoji company is on position # 58 of the Top 150 Global Licensors and the emoji® brand is one of the most influential universal lifestyle brands of all times.

For licensing inquiries please contact us at licensing@emoji.com or visit our website www.emoji.com

emoji® is a registered trademark of the emoji company GmbH. © 2015-2021 emoji company GmbH. All rights reserved.

emoji® – The Official Brand | emoji® - The Official Brand | The Official Licensing company

https://www.emoji.com

About RECUR

RECUR designs and develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, sell, and engage with digital products and collectibles through NFTs. RECUR is the premier Web3 platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences for all—from the world’s largest brands to individual creators and fans. The RECUR Platform multi-chain approach gives its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to benefit from the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.