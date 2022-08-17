Deep Instinct Launches Stratosphere MSSP Program to Enable Partners to Prevent Ransomware

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Instinct, the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, today announced the formal launch of its Stratosphere Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) program. It’s designed to enable MSSPs to bring Deep Instinct to customers all over the world, increasing the security posture of their customers while growing their business. Deep Instinct provides a secure, multi-tenancy security platform that can effortlessly support a multitude of clients on a single solution.

MSSPs understand that ransomware is the top cybersecurity concern for many of their customers, and that the rapid escalation of false positives from less accurate solutions is straining their already stressed and overworked staff. In addition, with the dynamic nature of today’s remote and hybrid workforce, a lack of secure connectivity to the internet has created several additional risks, including use of personal devices for work and weak security controls. Couple this with the fact that most endpoint protection technologies rely on daily signature updates, and the risk of a breach further increases given the number of malware variants that are created daily.

The Deep Instinct Stratosphere MSSP Program addresses these concerns by providing access to the company’s best-in-class endpoint protection platform that was custom-built with MSSP’s requirements in mind. Driving new business is a key MSSP requirement, and Deep Instinct’s unique enablement strategy creates a symbiotic relationship focused on partner profitability first.

The Deep Instinct Stratosphere MSSP Program provides partners with the following key benefits:

Immediate Cost Savings: With more than 40% reduction in alerts and false positive events, and a false positive rate of less than 0.1% , as validated by Unit 221B, Deep Instinct eliminates the costs associated with help desk calls, time spent troubleshooting, and re-imaging infected systems. This allows MSSP’s to support more clients with less staff.

With more than 40% reduction in alerts and false positive events, and a false positive rate of , as validated by Unit 221B, Deep Instinct eliminates the costs associated with help desk calls, time spent troubleshooting, and re-imaging infected systems. This allows MSSP’s to support more clients with less staff. Ease of Management: Provides a multi-tenancy, single pane of glass experience for monitoring and supporting clients easily and securely. MSSPs can view and respond to all threats and events at a glance in one master console and have the flexibility to drill down to individual clients for incredible detail with a single click.

Provides a multi-tenancy, single pane of glass experience for monitoring and supporting clients easily and securely. MSSPs can view and respond to all threats and events at a glance in one master console and have the flexibility to drill down to individual clients for incredible detail with a single click. Business Flexibility: License options are available for all product features. Customers can be billed either monthly or annually on the base rate of a single, all-inclusive price per seat.

License options are available for all product features. Customers can be billed either monthly or annually on the base rate of a single, all-inclusive price per seat. Technical Account Manager: An assigned technical expert is available to assist with the Deep Instinct Prevention Platform.

An assigned technical expert is available to assist with the Deep Instinct Prevention Platform. Access to MDF and Leads: In addition to prospect leads from Deep Instinct, MSSPs may be eligible to earn Marketing Development Fund (MDF) rebates to drive additional demand generation activities.

“MSSP customers around the world continue to face the constant threat of ransomware. SMBs cannot keep up with the speed, volume, and sophistication of today’s threats while balancing the needs of the business,” said Brian Feeney, Vice President, Global Channels & Alliances at Deep Instinct. “Relying on humans as a line of defense will never provide the required protection nor peace of mind that organizations require in their battle against unknown and zero-day threats. With our Stratosphere program, MSSPs can now truly focus on prevention with >99% efficacy, allowing them to maintain the industry’s highest level of security protection by providing advanced cyber capabilities.”

“While EDR solutions are good at mitigating damage caused by ransomware attacks, they do this post-infection. These threats need to be prevented before they can detonate and damage or cause production impact to client’s environments. We launched the Stratosphere program to help MSSPs have confidence in protecting their customers while also generating new revenue streams,” said Joe Santamorena, AVP, Global MSSP Programs for Deep Instinct.

Deep Instinct first announced the vision of its Stratosphere Partner Program in early April. To learn more about the program and its benefits, please visit: https://www.deepinstinct.com/mssp.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world’s first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750X faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack—providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.