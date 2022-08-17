SAIC Awarded $319 Million Air Force Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded the $319 million Falconer Air Operations Center (AOC) Weapon System Sustainment contract by the U.S. Air Force. The SAIC team will partner with Kessel Run, a Division within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Digital Directorate, to provide Air Operations Centers around the globe with a reliable, secure and modernized mission system to plan and conduct air operations.

The Falconer program assists Air Force component commanders in planning, directing and assessing air, space and cyberspace operations. The AOC ingests, analyzes and disseminates command, control and intelligence data to support operations.

“The Falconer program is a strategic win for SAIC that combines our capabilities in command and control and leadership in cloud migration and digital modernization,” said Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space Sector. “We know our nation must transform command and control systems to retain our advantage. SAIC is committed to be an unbiased transformation agent. We are leading change. The Falconer program is another in a series of wins demonstrating the confidence the DoD has in our abilities. Other recent and related JADC2 awards include the Advanced Battle Management System contract, the Integrated Multi-Domain Command and Control contract and the Air Force’s Counter-small UAS contract.”

AFLCMC Kessel Run chose SAIC as the systems integrator to maximize the current Falconer system’s operational capability while transforming it into a modernized, highly capable and sustainable system. SAIC will operate, maintain and modernize the Falconer weapon system with comprehensive engineering and technical innovation, including cloud assessment, planning and migration services.

