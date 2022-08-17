FaithPrep California, in Partnership with Stride and The Rock Academy, Offers Families Statewide Faith-Based Online Learning Option

SAN DIEGO, CA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year, welcoming students across California to a new, private, faith-based education option: FaithPrep California, which will use the comprehensive learning platform from Stride, Inc. to provide a world-class online education experience.

The full-time K-12 school program, authorized by The Rock Academy, will offer families a faith-based online learning education that focuses on core character building through instruction by Christian teachers.

A recent study conducted by Stride, Inc. found that a majority of Christian parents (66%) are concerned about the quality of education their children are receiving, and nearly half of Christian parents (43%) say public education does not reflect their personal values.

“We help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God’s calling in life,” said Chuck Wolfe, founder and CEO at Faith Academics. “We will provide your child a best-in-class online school experience by combining a dynamic curriculum with a faith-based approach.”

FaithPrep California students will access a full course load across the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and social sciences, as well as career-oriented pathways and options to earn college credit. Students will connect with teachers during live instructional sessions and work with their peers in small-group activities, all-class assignments, hands-on projects, and more. And the online school will offer the opportunity to meet in person at Faith Centers across the state for socialization, faith activities, and general program support.

“Stride is proud to partner with a faith-based online school program for families in California,” said Perry Daniel, senior director of academics and partnership at Stride. “We believe that in using Stride’s world-class curriculum, in addition to the Christian character-building components, we will build a brighter future for students and families.”

Stride, Inc. has delivered online education to more than two million K-12 learners over the last two decades and has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

FaithPrep California is part of the FaithPrep network of schools and programs supported by Faith Academics—a social purpose education company dedicated to providing online faith-based learning solutions and advancing technology-based education in developing countries such as Malawi, Africa.

About FaithPrep California

FaithPrep California is a full-time online learning program. sponsored by the Rock Academy, for students statewide in grades K-12 and will serve students starting in the fall of this year. FaithPrep California is a religious online private school and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride, Inc. For more information about FaithPrep California, visit faithprepCalifornia.com.