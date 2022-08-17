Gen Z Entrepreneurs Lead the Way

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, is excited to launch its new Entrepreneurship Resource Center for High School Students and Gen Z Entrepreneurship Guide.

Stride’s High School Student Entrepreneur Resource Center is packed with tips on starting or growing a business in high school, answers to frequently asked questions, business success stories and inspiration from other teens, and links to tools from agencies like the Small Business Administration that students can immediately apply no matter where they are at in their entrepreneurial journey. Students can also download the Gen Z Entrepreneurship Guide for advice on how to begin as an entrepreneur.

“Nearly 90% of all employers are more likely to hire high school graduates who have a better grasp of real-world skills,” said Lutz Braum, Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Stride. “This is why we’ve created our career readiness resources. More than having a ‘start-up mentality’, Stride students learn skills that employers value – communication, problem solving, teamwork, leadership, and strong worth ethic - helping them earn qualifications for internships and jobs.”

Additionally, research has shown that the development of real-world skills associated with entrepreneurship, including communication, problem solving, teamwork, leadership, and strong work ethic, help students stand out as candidates and perform better among their peers when in the workplace.

According to Worth.com, Gen Z may be the most entrepreneurial generation ever, with “62% of Gen Zers indicating they have started – or intend to start – their own business.” Stride’s Entrepreneurship Resource Center gives these high school students the playbook for developing, launching, or operating their own business. The multimedia playbook serves as a guide for students to discover a variety of entrepreneurship skills to apply in high school and beyond.

“The traditional definition of an entrepreneur has changed,” added Braum. “Students are looking to make an immediately impact, apply new skills, and solve real world problems. The workforce has recognized that. It's time for education to follow suit.”

Students at Stride Career Prep schools and programs can pair a solid academic foundation with engaging enrichment activities, access to career and college prep resources, and hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace or to higher education, Stride Career Prep provides students with the skills they need to get there. Eligible students can also earn college credits while still in high school, gaining a head start on higher education and potentially saving thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For more information on the Resource Center or career-focused online classes, please visit Stride Career Prep.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.