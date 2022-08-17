MetricStream and Aon Share Best Practices for Modernizing Enterprise and Cyber Risk Management at AWS Summit, Chicago

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) and Aon, a leading global professional services firm, will share best practices for Modernizing Enterprise and Cyber Risk Management at the AWS Summit on August 25 in Chicago. The session will be moderated by David Johnson, Head of Business Development - AWS Marketplace, US-Central and will feature speakers Joseph Martinez, Chief Security Officer, Aon and Gaurav Kapoor, co-CEO and co-Founder, MetricStream.

Aon works with MetricStream and AWS and was able to complete the contracting process in just two weeks by utilizing the AWS Marketplace Private Offer process to transact with MetricStream.

“During the AWS Summit Chicago session, we will share best practices for managing expectations and overcoming challenges and highlight the importance of having a trusted party guide you through GRC implementation to help build organizational resilience,” said Martinez. “We found that the combination of MetricStream CyberGRC capabilities and AWS secure cloud environment provided us with the sophistication we needed with the greatest time to value, enabling us to make better decisions.”

“Critical to success was the tight collaboration between the three organizations all focused on the same ultimate goal – the ability to stay ahead of fast-moving cloud, compliance and security risks,” said Kapoor. “We will share a story of close collaboration between Aon, AWS and MetricStream on how to manage, embrace and thrive in a rapidly evolving risk landscape.”

Organizations can purchase the full breadth of MetricStream’s ConnectedGRC solutions from the AWS Marketplace. They have full access ranging from MetricStream’s rapidly deployable CyberGRC Solution to scalable BusinessGRC and ESGRC solutions that are available through the AWS Marketplace.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.