Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Awarded $2 Million Professional Engineering Services Contract by the Forest Preserves of Cook County

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that the Forest Preserves of Cook County awarded the company a $2 million, three-year contract for professional engineering services for districtwide transportation improvements. Bowman is pleased to partner with the following subconsultants on this project: Accurate Group, Inc., Applied Research Associates, Inc., GSG Consultants, Inc., Princeton Technical Services, Inc. and R.M. Chin & Associates.

The contract includes both Phase II design engineering and Phase III construction engineering services for the Forest Preserves, which operates and maintains over 300 parking lot access areas, 155 miles of paved trails and 70,000 acres of land in Cook County, IL. Project work will involve site inspections, pavement coring, surveys, coordination, engineering design, plan and bid document preparation, construction cost estimating, permitting, and construction management services for rehabilitating parking lots, access roads and trails.

“We look forward to this opportunity,” said Jeff Druckman, Bowman senior vice president. “We specifically assembled a highly qualified, multi-disciplined and diverse team to provide the Forest Preserves with the professional services they require.”

Construction engineering services for four parking lot rehabilitation contracts are expected to begin in late August, and design engineering services will begin in 2023.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,500 employees and more than 60 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.