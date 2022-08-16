Inc. 5000 Names Beauty Society the Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Company in America

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. Magazine has revealed their 2022 ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, listing Las Vegas-based cosmetics company Beauty Society at No. 595 with a growth rate of 1,070%. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment— independent businesses.

Beauty Society is honored to be ranked in the top 12% of this prestigious list, making it the fastest growing direct sales company in America. This is the first year the company has been recognized on the list.

Since its inception in 2004, Beauty Society has laid an impeccable foundation and reputation in the direct sales industry.

“I started Beauty Society almost 20 years ago with the mission of building the largest beauty company in the world,” said Jeannie Lorin, Owner and Founder. “It is so satisfying to see our dedication to quality, service, affordability and how truly being a company with a conscience has been recognized with such a prestigious honor.”

Beauty Society is a woman and family-owned direct sales skincare and cosmetics company. With an eco-friendly refill program and an unprecedented 12-month money back guarantee, the company prides itself on maintaining ethical standards and practices. They were named 15th most eco-friendly beauty company in the world, focusing on in-house packaging, eco-conscious ingredients and certified cruelty-free products.

Beauty Society provides its Advisors and their families a reliable earnings vehicle that allows them to deliver effective skincare and cosmetics directly to consumers all over the U.S.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Magazine “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“I owe this to my amazing corporate staff and the thousands of dedicated beauty Advisors we work with across the country,” said Lorin. “I am honored to receive this amazing distinction and hope to inspire other women to never give up on their dreams and passions.”

