LA Galaxy and Herbalife Nutrition Continue Longest-Running Jersey Sponsorship in Major League Soccer With Historic New Partnership Extension

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The LA Galaxy, five-time Major League Soccer champions, and Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, are extending their partnership in a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renewal agreement. The landmark deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Herbalife Nutrition continue as the official nutrition partner, presenting partner and jersey partner of the LA Galaxy and includes brand-tailored activations, unique fan engagement opportunities and new community outreach initiatives. Herbalife Nutrition has sponsored the LA Galaxy’s jersey for fifteen straight years, making this the longest-running jersey sponsorship in MLS history.

With the new agreement, Herbalife Nutrition will continue as the LA Galaxy’s exclusive nutrition partner. Additionally, Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition, an elite state-of-the-art training facility, will be available to the team for training and sports performance testing. The 17,000 square foot multi-sports facility, located in Westlake Village, CA, will provide the athletes with a high tech, personalized experience, including access to physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, personalized nutrition management and the Herbalife24 sports performance testing lab.

“We are excited to come to this multi-year extension with the LA Galaxy as we continue to nourish the team to maximize their performance on the field,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “The partnership includes nutrition education, sustainability, giving back to our communities, and new areas of collaboration that will benefit our independent distributors, the LA Galaxy, and their fans globally.”

As the official jersey partner, Herbalife Nutrition will be featured on the team’s primary and secondary jerseys worn in all official club competitions, and on all official training and general club apparel, special jerseys, LA Galaxy Academy jerseys, LA Galaxy II jerseys, replica jerseys and the club’s select retail merchandise.

Additionally, as the LA Galaxy’s official and exclusive nutrition partner, the full line of Herbalife Nutrition products will continue to be available to the club’s players and coaching staff. This includes the Herbalife24® line of sports performance products, which are *NSF Certified for Sport® to optimize player performance on and off the field. Herbalife Nutrition will also continue to provide the club with dedicated dietitians and customized nutrition programs developed specifically for the players.

“Herbalife Nutrition has become a trusted and valued partner of the club and their brand is one our players always wear with pride,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “We are thrilled to extend our record-breaking jersey partnership, which is not only the longest in MLS but also one of the most successful in regards to community impact and the contributions made towards the advancement of soccer worldwide."

Since 2012, the LA Galaxy and Herbalife Nutrition have donated over $2.5 million to global communities in need. As part of the extended deal, an additional $1.25 million will go to the Joint Community Partnership Fund designed to promote soccer, healthy lifestyles, and nutrition education in underserved communities.

The LA Galaxy and Herbalife Nutrition will also execute several surprise activations, including collaboration on one-of-a-kind club products to commemorate the milestone extension.

“We are honored to continue our record jersey sponsorship with Herbalife Nutrition, a global brand that values passion, performance, and innovation just as much as we do,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “This relationship has been led for many years on our side by Karen Goodheart, vice president of marketing and partnership activation for the LA Galaxy/AEG Global Partnerships, who has done an incredible job growing all aspects of our partnership. Together with Herbalife Nutrition, we have created a holistic partnership that continues to deliver value and meaning for our fans both in Southern California and worldwide. We look forward to reaching even greater heights and setting new records on and off the pitch as we enter the next phase of our historic partnership.”

Together, Herbalife Nutrition and the LA Galaxy have made a lasting and positive impact on thousands of fans in nearly every corner of the world while growing the partnership’s reach and influence internationally year after year. As part of the renewed agreement, Herbalife Nutrition will remain an official sponsor of all of the LA Galaxy’s international and exhibition games.

*Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.

ABOUT HERBALIFE NUTRITION

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com and follow on Twitter @Herbalife.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT THE LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and President Chris Klein, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Giovani dos Santos, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team’s 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.