SONIA-TY Launches Fall Collection of Fashion-Forward Totes and Accessories for Animals and the People Who Love Them

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIA-TY has announced the launch of its fall line of totes, bags and accessories for animals and the busy but fashionably-minded people who love them.

The SONIA-TY Fall collection includes the new Wandrist Tote, the Presa Pochette, the Corso Freehand Bag, the Corso Belt, the Merci Belt, the Romino Collar, the Nino Bracelet and Small Collar, the Besito Collar, the Abrazo Harness, the Flaneur Leash and the Maximus Horse Halter.

SONIA-TY offers a sustainably crafted luxury accessories collection that celebrates the unique bond between people and animals, harnessing craftsmanship, curiosity, and kinship to create timeless accessories for animals and the people who love them.

These products celebrate the enduring bond between humans and animals with beautiful, fashionable pieces whose quality and exquisite style can be experienced across the coordinated collection. A love of travel inspires designs that are versatile and functional—so you can bring your animals with you wherever you wander. The brand’s dual commitments to conscientious creation and craftsmanship reflect a promise to honor the animals and the planet.

The sustainable, high-end brand’s founder, Mindy Elgart, has always loved bringing her dogs with her to work, social events, and on travel adventures, but had grown tired of the unsightly tangle of leashes, bags, and carriers she needed to get her dogs and belongings from place to place. Elgart, a trained fashion-industry veteran, designed the Wandrist Tote as a single, functional accessory to replace her purse and dog carrier. Elgart soon realized the opportunity for something greater: a complete collection of matching luxury accessories for animals and humans that would become the SONIA-TY brand.

Elgart, an accomplished amateur equestrian and licensed dressage judge with a great love of horses, has also designed beautiful halters for horses as part of the SONIA-TY family of products, alongside her designs for smaller pets. The line’s Maximus Equestrian Halter will make its formal debut at this year’s Dressage at Devon event, September 27 – October 2nd.

Learn more at sonia-ty.com or follow on Instagram via sonia.ty.offical

