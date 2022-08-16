Sensis Continues Track Record of Growth as the Largest Minority-Owned Multicultural Agency in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensis, the largest minority-owned cross-cultural agency in the country, has made the Inc, 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. with three-year revenue growth of 129%. This is the 10th year Sensis has made the list since it was founded in 1998. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment: independent businesses. Sensis ranked number 3842 in the 2022 edition.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk said. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Sensis was also named one of the top 25 largest ad agencies in Los Angeles with YoY growth of nearly 50% from 2021 to 2022 according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. The agency also ranked #30 as the largest minority-owned company in Los Angeles with YoY revenue growth of 36% from 2020 to 2021.

“Cultures are more than ethnicity and race, so your marketing has to see beyond those boxes,” says Sensis President José Villa. “We’ve experienced growth because we’ve been able to make multicultural mainstream by recognizing that broad and inclusive work is rooted in cross-cultural insights from a diverse team.”

Sensis' clients include Fortune 500 companies, state, local and federal government agencies, and nonprofit organizations including the CDC, AT&T, Sempra Energy, Santander, AltaMed, Texas Tech University, and SolveIQ. Most recently, it became the PR agency of record for Chispa, the largest dating app in the United States for Latine singles.

About Sensis

Sensis is the largest and most diverse, 100% minority-owned independent cross-cultural marketing agency in the country. Founded in 1998, Sensis connects brands with people, through meaningful marketing that builds sustainable demand. Our cross-cultural model combines Hispanic, African American, and Asian market expertise to inform all our work. We are a strategy-led agency built around robust cross-cultural research and insights. Our integrated capabilities – both culturally and tactically – are a cost-efficient solution to a fragmented media landscape and a reflection of the cultural fusion of the U.S. Based in Los Angeles, Sensis has offices in Washington; Atlanta; Austin; Mexico and Colombia. Agency clients include AT&T, the U.S. Army, Chef Merito, NAPA Auto Parts, AltaMed, Texas Tech University, the CDC, Santander USA, Calbright College and the U.S. Census Bureau.