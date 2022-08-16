Rent-A-Center Donates Nearly $140,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employees at Rent-A-Center, Inc (RAC) recently joined forces for their annual fundraiser to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America a national, nonprofit organization that provides safe places, positive mentors and life-enhancing programs to over 4.3 million youth across the nation.

During the course of the Spring for Kids campaign, employees across all Rent-A-Center stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico raised $48,751.35 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This year, corporate employees at both the Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah, offices joined in to donate to their local Boys & Girls Clubs. The team in Plano raised $8,793,10 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, a local Club in North Texas, while the Acima team in Salt Lake City donated $8,879.70 to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Salt Lake City. Including RAC’s company match, we raised a grand total of $143,377.60 for youth empowerment efforts across Boys & Girls Clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“As Boys & Girls Clubs of America remains committed to helping youth reach their full potential, we are very grateful for partners like Rent-A-Center that help enhance experiences for kids and teens to feel empowered to explore what’s possible,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, Senior Vice President of Corporate Cause & Events , Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Rent-A-Center has proudly partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for 10 years and supported their work through company-sponsored rooms in select Clubs across the country, and now, through our annual Spring for Kids fundraiser. In the course of just a couple of years, Rent-A-Center has raised over $314,000 to help Boys & Girls Clubs of America support kids and teens in reaching their full potential.

"At Rent-A-Center, we value serving our community pillars, helping those in need and empowering youth and families in our community. Our commitment is more important now than ever as families continue to recover from the challenges brought forth by the pandemic,” says Anthony Blasquez, EVP of RAC Operations. “RAC is proud to continue our partnership with BGCA and support their efforts to help children thrive in their local communities.”

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.