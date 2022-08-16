The New Era of COTERIE New York Arrives this September

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informa Markets Fashion, the global connector of the fashion industry and organizer of COTERIE, PROJECT, SOURCING at MAGIC and MAGIC offers a first look into the new era of COTERIE. The evolution will better unite a larger cross-section of fashion including designers, influencers, stylists, and fashion experts to create new avenues for retailers to discover keystone advanced contemporary brands, as well as new and emerging designers.

COTERIE New York has served the women’s contemporary market since its New York debut in 1986. The first installation featured 22 brands that filled the need for a womenswear market at the time. For nearly 40 years, COTERIE has been the premier fashion event for women’s contemporary and advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. COTERIE has been an industry leader credited for the premium denim boom by propelling brands into the market, including 7 For All Mankind, Citizens of Humanity, J Brand, Current Elliot, AG, and Joe’s Jeans. Other notable brands who have launched, relaunched, and scaled through COTERIE New York include Theory, Velvet, Alice & Olivia, and many more.

“COTERIE New York is about supporting our brands by placing them in the ideal position to showcase their premier apparel, footwear, and accessories in a space where buyers can discover the finest in women's advanced contemporary fashion. The only place fitting for this experience is New York City. COTERIE is New York embodied,” said Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion.

COTERIE’s mission will incorporate a redesigned sense of connection throughout the community, not just business to business and buyers to sellers, but fostering relationships on an individual and intimate community level, where the industry can converge to share information, grow and evolve. Through the convergence of individuals and groups within the community, styles will intermix, allowing for the emergence of new ideas and innovations from both a domestic perspective and the strong international influence the COTERIE community brings. Hosting international brands from Europe, Asia and the Americas together in New York City will allow for more connection, perpetual growth and sharing of ideas, therefore further strengthening the market.

The fashion industry has changed significantly over the past few years and the needs of the market are constantly changing. COTERIE is evolving to meet the new expectations of brands and retailers based on their developing priorities. “This is more than a superficial rebrand, we are evolving from the root up. Expect to see elevated branding, a renewed focus on our values and mission, more inspirational and insightful content and truly immersive in-person experiences. It’s COTERIE as you know it, but more dynamic than ever,” said Teodora Nicolae, Vice President of Marketing, Informa Markets Fashion.

The evolution of COTERIE will bring life to three foundational pillars. The first focuses on the community and culture of our industry as it is such an integral part of the evolution of fashion. The second pillar highlights pathways to sustainability for brands and the full fashion eco-system as it should be at the core of everything we do. The third pillar of COTERIE will focus on bringing new technology to our audience, including access to education sessions and other live programming on the metaverse, retail technology, Web3, 3D merchandising and other emerging fashion technology. Together these three pillars build the new COTERIE story.

“COTERIE is focused on curating and merchandising a larger presence of top tier brands. We are enhancing the fully immersive experience for both brands and retailers online and face-to-face and strengthening our community through enhanced education sessions from the industry’s top leaders and comprehensive community content,” said Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion. “Our evolution is on-going; this is just the start.”

The September installation of COTERIE New York takes place September 18th-20th, 2022. Click here to register to attend.

Be the first to see the evolution on August 16th @COTERIE and at COTERIE Fashion Events.

Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com