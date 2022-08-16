TeamDynamix Named in the 2022 Capterra Shortlist Report for ITSM as Emerging Favorite

TeamDynamix Offers Enterprise ITSM at a Mid-Market TCO. Watch how IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management come together with Project Portfolio Management for a comprehensive view of Work Management with Enterprise Integration & Automation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix announced today that it’s been named a top ITSM software product in the Emerging Favorites quadrant by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer at TeamDynamix. “We focus on delivering highly sophisticated functionality on a no-code platform with white glove service at a lower total cost of ownership for our customers. Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our company DNA and long-term strategy.”

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the ITSM Software space that offer the most popular solutions. The ITSM Shortlist report can be viewed on the Capterra site.

Enterprise Software with a Mid-Market TCO

TeamDynamix differentiates itself from the market offering a combined no-code platform with a low administrative burden yielding a lower TCO. The suite includes ITSM / ESM and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) with enterprise integration and automation (iPaaS).

A Single Platform for ITSM and Project Portfolio Management: By combining ITSM and PPM into one platform, customers can benefit from a single screen for work management while also having the ability to visualize and load balance resources across tickets and projects.

Enterprise Service Management Made Easy: With a no-code design, customers can easily engage in Enterprise Service Management – extending to groups like HR, facilities, marketing and other groups – and these groups can manage their own applications and portals - all without any coding or scripting.

Enterprise Integration and Automation: Quickly integrate systems such as Workday, Azure, HRIS, Active Directory, AWS, DocuSign and more. Customers leverage a library of pre-built connectors and a visual flow builder to automate routine tasks such as onboarding employees or moving data.

About TeamDynamix

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise integration and workflow with iPaaS. Life is complicated enough; we make it easier.

