Baskin-Robbins signs its largest franchise development agreement in 51 years in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baskin-Robbins, world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, announces plans for an important expansion of 25 new shops in the Vancouver and Calgary markets thanks to a franchise development agreement signed with experienced real estate and franchise operator, McMaster Group Holdings.

“With a sweet legacy in Canada, Baskin-Robbins remains focused on growth across the country,” says Craig Walker, Senior Director of International Business, for Baskin-Robbins in Canada. “We’re delighted to work alongside Adel Ashry of McMaster Group Holdings to bring our full menu of flavours, innovation and treats to new guests in these important markets.”

Since entering the franchise business in 1998, Adel Ashry has developed more than 1,500 units of some of the largest chains internationally in the retail, food, and consumer product industries. The first of the 25 new Baskin-Robbins shops opened last month in Metropolis Metrotown, Burnaby, and the second shop has opened last week at Guildford Town Centre, Surrey.

“I have been working in the franchise operating business in the Middle East for the past 23 years and in Canada for the past nine. In that time, I’ve become familiar with the type of brands that will resonate with Canadian consumers,” said Ashry. “I’m excited to join the Baskin-Robbins brand and lead its development in Vancouver and Calgary. My family recently relocated from Toronto and are very excited to call Vancouver our new home.”

The new locations will be designed according to Baskin-Robbins’ new ‘Moments’ design, which includes eye-catching dipping cabinets, flexible and comfortable seating, and modernized digital menu boards.

“We’re designing our new shops to offer families a destination that helps them bond over a sweet frozen treat in an enjoyable, refreshing and warm environment,” says Ashry.

Guests can enjoy these newest two shops located at Metropolis Metrotown, Burnaby, and at Guildford Town Centre, Surrey.

These two shops also are the first Baskin-Robbins’ locations to have the new visual identity in Canada, which includes a refreshed logo, colours, and branding suite that is being rolled out over the next 18 months.

With a network of nearly 80 franchisees, Baskin-Robbins currently operates 107 shops across Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba. To continue its Canadian expansion, Baskin-Robbins Canada is actively looking for strong local operators with an entrepreneurial spirit and love of ice cream to join its growing network of franchise partners.

About Baskin-Robbins Canada

Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts who shared a dream to create an innovative ice cream shop that would be a neighbourhood gathering place for families. Each year, more than 300 million people around the world visit Baskin-Robbins to enjoy some of the more than 1,400 flavours available in the brand’s ice cream library, as well as enjoy its assortment of frozen treats including frozen beverages, sundaes, Polar Pizza ice cream treats and ice cream cakes. For more information on Baskin-Robbins Canada or any of its locations, visit baskinrobbins.ca.