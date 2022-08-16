Hayden AI Joins NVIDIA Metropolis to Power Its Computer Vision Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. NVIDIA Metropolis nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

“We’re thrilled to join Metropolis and incorporate NVIDIA’s vision AI tools into our patented perception platform,” said Chris Carson, co-founder and CEO of Hayden AI. “NVIDIA tools enable us to collect and process data at the edge, enhancing our algorithms in real time and helping protect data security by limiting the amount of data transmitted to the cloud.”

Hayden AI uses the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform to develop AI and machine learning technologies that will revolutionize how governments and businesses solve real-world problems. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, Hayden AI customers use its mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer and create a more sustainable future.

“What differentiates Hayden AI’s automated traffic enforcement platform from our competitors is our unique ability to process traffic violations in real time at the edge, making Hayden AI a privacy-first platform,” said Vaibhav Ghadiok, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering at Hayden AI. “Hayden AI strives to continually improve the performance and feature offering to our customers, and NVIDIA software enables faster development cycles, making the transition from development to production seamless."

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments and integration partners to use world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

About Hayden AI

At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.