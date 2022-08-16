TheoremOne Ranks No. 2,561 on the 2022 Inc. 5000

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Inc. magazine revealed that TheoremOne is No. 2,561 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

TheoremOne recently announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm, as well as bring unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in S4Capital’s evolution.

“We are honored to be recognized for a third time on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO of TheoremOne. “While this will be our last year participating in the Inc. 5000, we're thrilled to bring our momentum to the S4Capital family who will help accelerate our mission to disrupt the technology consulting ecosystem.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About TheoremOne

TheoremOne is an innovation and engineering company that advises clients on product strategy, engineering, design, and culture, then partners with them to build and launch technology-driven solutions to their most complex problems.

TheoremOne was founded in 2007 by Will Jessup (Founder & Head of Services) and has been led since 2017 by Brady Brim-DeForest (CEO). With a team of over 400 experts distributed around the world (70% in North America), TheoremOne helps clients such as American Express, AT&T, Intel, Starbucks, Caterpillar, and several of the world’s leading technology companies conceptualize, build, support and manage their digital products, services, and experiences.

TheoremOne is chosen by clients when results matter most — becoming the agent of change and driving a transformation that involves not only technology but also people, process, and leadership.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TheoremOne’s global team of engineers, designers, technologists, researchers, strategists, and advisors has deep expertise across a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, supply chain, healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Learn more about TheoremOne at: www.theoremone.co.

TheoremOne is part of the S4Capital family.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.