Grazitti Interactive and Khoros Announce Partnership for Online Community Development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider, and Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced a partnership for online community development.

The partnership expands on an eight-year relationship that now gives shared customers a competitive advantage to deliver unmatched online community experiences. In addition to having the power of Khoros's award-winning online community software, brands also gain access to Grazitti's world-class community and digital marketing services (custom component development, and third-party integrations, among others). As an extension of a brand's team of community managers, Grazitti leverages its deep expertise to efficiently deploy Khoros-powered communities, fully manage the community, and help brands optimize their communities for better engagement.

“It gives me immense pleasure to continue our partnership with Khoros and build upon the synergy between our community-building expertise and Khoros’s industry-leading platform. I’m proud of what our teams have accomplished thus far for our shared customers and look forward to future community innovations we create together,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at Grazitti Interactive.

“Online communities have become invaluable for brands’ CX strategies. They offer a space that increases brand loyalty by connecting customers with each other, reducing support costs as a self-service platform and knowledge hub to quickly find information. With this deep understanding, we are proud to partner with Grazitti to ensure our customers have a seamless community implementation so they can leverage the full potential of our Khoros platform,” added Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros.

About Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti Interactive is a digital innovation leader with extensive experience in developing solutions that unlock data insights, increase operational efficiency, and drive customer success. Our experts enable companies of all sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, to implement, customize, configure, optimize, integrate, and manage solutions like CRM, Marketing Automation, Online Communities, and Analytics.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.