Blue Yonder Has Been Selected by Olímpica to Boost Product Placement in Stores

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ensuring space is allocated for all available SKUs is key to a successful floor planning strategy. That is why Olímpica, the third largest Columbian retail chain that is 100% Columbia-owned, chose to transform its space and floor planning capabilities with Blue Yonder. The retailer has selected Blue Yonder’s category management; space & floor planning, which includes Planogram Generator; and assortment management solutions to improve its display strategy, in order to positively impact sales and margin. The project is currently being implemented by Softtek, a Blue Yonder partner and worldwide consulting IT company.

With over 69 years in the market, Olímpica has a presence in 117 municipalities in Colombia and over 401 locations. The company has a broad portfolio of private label products available in the supermarket, pharmacy, miscellaneous, textile, home appliance, technology, and home categories.

In response to its expansion plan, which consists of being closer to Colombian homes, having a bigger presence in the country and improving the shopping experience for the customer, Olímpica needed to update its floor planning strategy to respond to this growth that is also reflected in the increase of products available per store.

As a result, Olímpica turned to Blue Yonder and Softtek for the implementation of category management solutions, allowing it to strengthen the company’s category management with efficient assortment and planogramming capabilities that take into account actual available space in each store.

“In order to offer a better shopping experience to our customers and as a result of the growth Olímpica has had the last couple of years, we realized it was time to update our category strategy, which is why we teamed up with Blue Yonder and Softtek to improve our efficiency in planogramming to optimize product availability and positively impact sales,” Mauricio Correa, commercial manager, Olímpica.

Blue Yonder's solutions will enable Olímpica to make more accurate space allocation decisions, focusing on its customers, who will be able to find the products they need more easily, while guaranteeing a better shopping and service experience. In addition, as a result of the implementation of these solutions, the company expects to impact its operation in areas such as reducing the number of out-of-stock products, increasing the speed of execution in the generation and application of planograms, and adjusting store assortments and inventories.

“Olímpica is a top retailer not only in the Columbian market but across Latin America as well. Blue Yonder and Softtek have the joint challenge to improve a complex and critical process, such as category management, with Blue Yonder’s solutions. We are convinced that Olímpica made a great choice by selecting Blue Yonder’s solutions, and we are privileged to be Olimpica’s partners in this journey,” Israel Tavizón, Latin América practice director, Softtek.

“Once our solutions are fully implemented, Olímpica will gain planogram automation, assortment optimization, better category management strategies, optimization of seasonal items, and greater productivity – all leading to improved business outcomes. We look forward to expanding our relationship with them for years to come,” said Nestor Del Rio, Latin America sales director, Blue Yonder.

