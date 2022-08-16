UMe Credit Union Partners with Bankjoy to Offer a Modern Digital Banking Experience for Members

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMe Credit Union, based in Burbank, California with more than $300 million in assets, has partnered with digital banking provider, Bankjoy to provide its members with a best-in-class online and mobile banking experience.

UMe Credit Union was chartered in 1940 by a group of Burbank Unified School District teachers, establishing themselves as Burbank Teachers Federal Credit Union. Today, UMe Credit Union has expanded to serve more than 16,000 members across the Burbank area. Throughout the credit union’s history, UMe has remained focused on maintaining strong member relationships and supporting their financial needs.

By partnering with Bankjoy, UMe is able to further its mission and empower members to easily manage their finances digitally, as UMe’s members can access Bankjoy’s digital banking platform, which includes mobile and online banking, and other advanced features. UMe selected Bankjoy over other digital banking vendors because of Bankjoy’s ability to customize the platform to align with UMe’s fun and distinct brand that sets the credit union apart from other financial services providers. Bankjoy also stood out because of the company’s future vision for its digital banking platform and the strong relationships built between the two organizations and their executive leadership teams.

“UMe Credit Union is deeply rooted in the local Burbank community and we have always valued our strong, personal relationships with our members. We aim to continue that tradition while finding newer and better ways to support our members’ financial needs,” said Robert Einstein, CEO of UMe Credit Union. “Bankjoy helps us achieve this by giving our members a modern digital banking experience that makes it easier and more convenient to manage their finances.”

Bankjoy’s platform will integrate directly with UMe Credit Union’s core banking system through Jack Henry™. Bankjoy currently supports more than 60 integrations with various third-party vendors and other core banking platforms. With Bankjoy’s proven integration capabilities, UMe Credit Union’s members will have a seamless digital banking experience across multiple channels.

“Jack Henry strives to ensure our credit union clients are able to quickly and easily deploy the technology products they need by making it as easy as possible to connect with our core platform,” said Shanon McLachlan, President of Jack Henry Credit Union Solutions. “We are proud to collaborate with Bankjoy and empower our clients to deliver exceptional products that make a positive impact on the financial lives of their members.”

“To offer a superior member experience for today’s generation of consumers, a feature-rich, fully integrated digital banking platform is essential. Recent research shows that more than 43 percent of consumers in the U.S. switched their primary financial institution because of mobile banking-related reasons and 35 percent switched due to online banking-related reasons,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “UMe Credit Union is focused on delivering the latest digital tools and mobile banking features that members want. Our team at Bankjoy is proud to help facilitate this with our digital banking platform and we look forward to serving UMe and their members.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including membership application, online banking, mobile banking, online loan application, conversational AI, statements and more. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator-, Bessemer Venture Partner- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.