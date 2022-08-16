Luxury Alternative Investment Platform, LUXUS, Announces Third-Party Valuation Partnership with the International Gemological Institute (IGI)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LUXUS, the first luxury alternative investment platform specializing in precious gems and high jewelry, announces today its partnership with the International Gemological Institute (IGI), the leader in jewelry grading. IGI will serve as the independent valuation partner to LUXUS and provide valuation services across all the precious gems and high jewelry listed on the platform.

IGI is the global leader in diamond and jewelry grading, operating in 20 laboratory locations around the world. Through the partnership, IGI will produce appraisal reports for all relevant assets on the LUXUS platform, delivering retail replacement value and grading attributes as well as authentication of assets. The evaluation team at IGI will work directly with LUXUS to provide proof of authenticity and market value for each piece of jewelry listed on the LUXUS investment platform.

“IGI provides the first-rate expertise necessary to put the highest caliber diamonds, other precious gems and jewelry, in the hands of investors on the LUXUS platform,” Dana Auslander, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LUXUS, said. “On top of opening the door for investors to partake in ownership of the world’s rarest assets, we’re working directly with an industry leader in jewelry grading to ensure our assets are best-in-class and the IPO valuation is at the best possible price.”

Additionally, IGI offers educational training on jewelry grading, gemology, and the diamond industry, through webinars, e-learning courses, and in-person classes. As LUXUS’ first content partner, IGI will provide LUXUS with access to their library of digital educational resources and allow LUXUS to incorporate the content into their web-based applications. LUXUS will also use IGI’s extensive library to educate the investment community on the place of precious gems and high jewelry as portfolio diversification and inflation-hedging securities.

"This partnership with LUXUS allows us to leverage our diversified audiences and grow their understanding of the value of diamonds and gemstones," said Avi Levy, President of IGI North America. "We are excited about what our partnership means for the future of the industry as new investors and jewelry enthusiasts are introduced to this new asset class."

LUXUS launched in May 2022 with its inaugural asset, the Rare Pink Argyle Diamond, in partnership with Kwiat and Fred Leighton. This partnership to introduce their MVP (Minimum Viable Product) created an opportunity for all investors to participate in this new asset class as well as set a precedent to attract luxury brands to partake in the securitization of other treasured assets in the luxury space.

About LUXUS

LUXUS is the first alternative investment platform built around the mission to empower everyone to invest in luxury assets. LUXUS partners with the world's premium brands to unlock fractional ownership in coveted jewelry, ethically sourced precious gems, rare watches, accessories and more for retail investors around the world. Other investment platforms provided a roadmap for superior user experience and accessibility that we are employing for luxury assets for the first time ever. Our founding team of seasoned executives has deep expertise in FinTech, Investment Management, Sales & Trading, Luxury, and Technology, and we're lucky to be backed by some of the world’s most respected investors.

About IGI

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has 20 laboratories and 14 education facilities in major diamond and jewelry centers around the world. For 45 years, IGI has provided the fine jewelry community and consumers with a broad range of services including natural and laboratory-grown diamond reports, colored stone grading and origin reports, and jewelry identification and appraisal reports. With the increase of lab-grown diamonds in the marketplace, IGI screens millions of natural and lab-grown diamonds in order for the industry and consumers to receive the product they expect. Regardless of location or marketplace, an authentic IGI Laboratory Report is the common language of trust and confidence in the gemological world.

To participate as an investor in the offering, investors can go to www.luxusco.com. The most recent version of the company’s offering circular may be found here, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1911165/000101054922000060/luxus1a.htm.

THE PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

AN AFFILIATE OF LUXUS IS ANTICIPATING MAKING AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES UNDER TIER 2 OF REGULATION A. NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED AND, IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED, AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED, UNTIL AN OFFERING STATEMENT FILED WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION BY THE SEC OR AS STATED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS RELATING TO AN INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY, AS APPLICABLE. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. THE MOST RECENT COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR RELATED TO THIS OFFERING MAY BE FOUND AT https://sec.report/Document/0001010549-22-000060/.