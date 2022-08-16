ExperiGreen Lawn Care and Huron Capital Form Strategic Alliance

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huron Capital (“Huron”), a leading middle market private equity firm, has acquired a controlling interest in ExperiGreen Lawn Care (“ExperiGreen”). ExperiGreen operates lawn care branches in Detroit, MI; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; and Charlotte, NC. ExperiGreen is run by lawn care industry veterans John Moehn, President; Dana Irwin, Chief Operating Officer; Mike Goodrich, Chief Financial Officer; and Board member and Co-Chairman Joe Kucik, who founded Real Green Systems, the industry’s leading software provider. Don Brown, former President and COO of Real Green Systems, will also serve as a Board advisor.

ExperiGreen has completed several acquisitions in 2021 and 2022 and now has more than 40,000 customers and more than $20 million in total revenue. The alliance with Huron positions ExperiGreen with the financial resources to continue building market share within its existing six market footprints and to also expand into new territories via partnerships with lawn care operators looking to expand or exit their businesses while creating opportunities for their key managers and staff to grow with ExperiGreen.

Joe Kucik will be Co-Chairman of the new venture and will share that role with David Alexander, the former CEO of TruGreen and a current Operating Partner with Huron.

“Mike, Dana and I are thrilled for this partnership as we work to transition from a regional lawn care start-up to a national player at scale with Huron,” ExperiGreen President John Moehn said. “We feel strongly about the resources and expertise that Huron and Joe Kucik and David Alexander bring to the table that will propel this expansion initiative forward.”

“We were at an inflection point for ExperiGreen this year, having solidly built the six regional branches that were launched in 2017, and we are now laying the groundwork for more ambitious growth,” ExperiGreen Co-Chairman Joe Kucik said. “Huron has a wealth of experience and practical knowledge in residential services, alongside a formal value creation playbook for growth companies. We are excited about their collective ability to support our ambitions to grow nationally.”

About Huron Capital

Huron Capital brings a people-first and thematic approach to private equity investing in secularly relevant and fragmented sectors of the North American services industry. We pride ourselves on an unwavering commitment to candor, trust, accountability and transparency in our relationships with management teams, investors, advisors and employees.

Founded in Detroit in 1999, we partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, empowering their companies to new levels of excellence. We provide resources to help companies grow by professionalizing operations, improving service offerings, executing M&A strategies and accessing new markets.

Huron Capital has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base. We fulfill our commitment to all stakeholders by employing a repeatable playbook to drive thoughtful value creation, showcased in over 250 acquisitions since the firm’s inception.

About ExperiGreen

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mishawaka, Ind., ExperiGreen is a residential lawn care company providing a variety of services to residential customers including fertilization, weed control, aeration, seeding, disease treatment, grub control, perimeter pest control, and tree and shrub care services. Current branches are located in the greater metropolitan areas of Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago, Ill.; Cincinnati, Oh.; Columbus, Oh.; Indianapolis, Ind.; and Detroit, MI.