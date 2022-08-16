Manifest MedEx Awarded Contract with the California Department of Public Health To Implement New Data System for the Surveillance and Public Health Information Reporting and Exchange (SaPHIRE)

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s largest nonprofit health data network, announced today that it has been contracted by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to implement a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week solution to securely ingest and process electronic lab results for CDPH’s new Surveillance and Public Health Information Reporting and Exchange (SaPHIRE), effective July 1, 2022.

Launched in 2020, SaPHIRE, formerly known as California COVID-19 Reporting System (CCRS), was developed to collect, track, and report COVID-19 lab results, supplementing CalREDIE, California’s disease registry system. More than 400 independent, hospital, and outpatient labs and other entities submit lab results directly to SaPHIRE.

This spring, CDPH solicited a competitive bid and awarded Manifest MedEx to build a health data solution to tackle SaPHIRE’s high-volume challenges and normalize lab data to ensure usability, scalability, and extensibility to support additional data sources and data types in the system. Manifest MedEx partnered with Diameter Health and Lyniate to deliver a best-of-breed solution for data processing, data normalization, and a range of continuous reporting on data quality and volume metrics. MX’s solution is hosted in its HITRUST certified Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment and routes processed lab data directly to CDPH for use in the Department’s downstream systems.

“We are honored to deliver a world-class solution to the California Department of Public Health, and look forward to supporting the Department with continuous high-quality data that will inform their efforts to keep Californians safe now and into the future,” said Erica Galvez, CEO of Manifest MedEx.

Manifest MedEx is an integral part of California’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for 32 million Californians across more than 125 hospitals, 12 health plans, and 1,500 ambulatory providers throughout the state.

The three-year SaPHIRE contract, with options to extend for an additional two years, was awarded to Manifest MedEx after a rigorous application process. Migration of existing data submitters into the new system is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

