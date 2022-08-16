Schneider Electric Partners with SkillPointe Foundation to Fund Scholarships for Skills-Based Careers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with SkillPointe Foundation to develop America’s skilled workforce and provide new opportunities for aspiring individuals of all backgrounds in the building automation, security, IT, electrical, HVAC, construction maintenance or building-related fields. By establishing a new scholarship program that will fund skills training in New York and New Jersey, Schneider Electric and SkillPointe Foundation aim to inspire individuals to reach their full potential across the industry. The Schneider Electric SkillPointe Scholarship supports vocational training that empowers participants to build better lives while providing the broader industry with needed talent.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our continued efforts to develop an inclusive and skilled trade workforce while giving back to our industry,” reflects James Mylett, Senior Vice President, U.S. Digital Buildings at Schneider Electric. “We’re incredibly proud of our role in providing the mentorship and networking opportunities needed to help aspiring workers realize their full career potential, whether they end up on our team at Schneider Electric or with another exciting career opportunity.”

A total of ten $2,500 grants will be awarded by the Atlanta-based SkillPointe Foundation during Fall 2022, with another ten awarded in early 2023. Scholarships are available to individuals of all backgrounds in the New York Metropolitan and New Jersey areas who are pursuing vocational training for building automation, security, IT, electrical, HVAC, construction maintenance or building-related jobs such as cable/fiber technicians, electronics and electrical technicians, field service technicians, HVAC technicians, IT support specialists, construction maintenance and software developers.

“Schneider Electric is helping to transform the places Americans live and work, but continued success depends on skilled talent pipelines,” said Alvin Townley, founding executive director of the SkillPointe Foundation. “We’re honored to launch this new partnership and help a global leader like Schneider Electric innovate and build a larger and more inclusive skilled workforce. Together, we’re also helping workers in New York and New Jersey obtain new skills and realize better futures.”

The program is being piloted in the New York and New Jersey area, and any selected scholarship recipients will be invited to the local Schneider Electric branch in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, led by Bobbi Jo Provost, for networking and mentorship sessions. Applications for Round 1 consideration are due September 30, 2022. You can learn more and apply at SkillPointeFoundation.org or start your application https://www.myscholarship.app/the-schneider-electric-skillpointe-scholarship.

About the SkillPointe Foundation

The SkillPointe Foundation partners with organizations like Schneider Electric, NetJets, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and The Home Depot Foundation to provide financial aid to individuals of all backgrounds seeking skills training for high-demand careers not requiring a four-year degree. Specifically, the SkillPointe Foundation works with donors to manage strategic scholarship programs that increase opportunities for aspiring workers and build the talent pool needed by American industry. In its first twelve months of operation, the Foundation has awarded 100 scholarships nationwide. It is an independent affiliate of SkillPointe.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

