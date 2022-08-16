Orion Partners with Apex to Launch Fast, Fully Digital Account Opening for Independent Advisors

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Advisor Solutions today announced a partnership with Apex Advisor Solutions, a subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”), to deliver a fully digital account opening solution for independent advisors and their clients. Utilizing Apex’s digital API suite, Orion’s new Automated Account Solution helps to transform account opening and ongoing client relationship management so advisors have the speed, efficiency, and flexibility they need for accelerating new business growth.

“The traditional, paper-based onboarding process is time-consuming and cumbersome, making it challenging for independent advisors to compete with larger institutions that can handle small accounts at scale,” said Eric Clarke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Orion Advisor Solutions. “With our Apex integration and Automated Account workflow, advisors are now equipped with the resources to better service investors with smaller accounts and simple financial planning needs. We are excited to enable investors to create a personalized financial plan, open an account, and fund it with or without advisor involvement through Apex’s seamless offering.”

“This integration is truly a game-changer for advisors who want to scale their businesses, but also want to deliver a personalized experience to their clients,” said Bill Capuzzi, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Fintech Solutions. “We’re excited to bring this solution to market with Orion and look forward to helping independent advisors expand their reach to provide critical financial planning and ongoing advice to even more investors.”

Integrated with Apex’s digital-first custody platform, Orion’s Automated Account Solution offers advisors and their clients access to a simple, yet sophisticated, financial planning tool and the ability to efficiently open and fund accounts with Apex directly from Orion’s white-label client portal. Advisors simply send a link to the client or prospect, and in under five minutes, they’re guided through a fully digital onboarding and financial planning workflow. A self-guided prospect or client can complete the onboarding steps on their own, or the advisor can conduct the initial data entry and pass along the financial plan to their client for final sign-off. The integration between Orion and Apex also streamlines document management, making it easier for advisors and their clients to share, sign, and store important paperwork.

“Not having to walk a prospect through an antiquated onboarding process of mailing documents and waiting for signatures is a huge advantage,” says George Gay, Chief Executive Officer, First Affirmative Financial Network, LLC. “The powerful pairing of Orion’s advisor technology and Apex’s digital-first custody will allow me to convert prospects at scale, broaden my client base and gain a competitive advantage.”

“We heard advisors’ frustration that other solutions on the market offer cookie-cutter models, very basic client engagement options, and wealth management tools,” said Brian Morgan, Director of Product, Financial Planning, Orion Advisor Solutions. “With Orion’s Automated Account Solution, all the investment models that are available through Orion are connected and available to the advisor and their clients. This solution provides document management and model selection all wrapped in a simple user interface to deliver a truly customized financial planning proposal and onboarding experience that still feels quick and easy to the end client.”

On the back end, the experience for the advisor is also simplified by the integration of these tools between Orion and Apex. With the ability for the end client and advisor to access money movements, client contact information updates, and custodian documents, Orion takes the custodian and advisor experiences and combines them seamlessly into one.

“Orion and Apex have integrated advisor and custodial workflows aimed to remove operational friction from onboarding and ongoing client account management for advisors,” added Morgan. “Advisors now have a single portal that supports the journey from prospect to lifelong client that includes fully digital onboarding, a comprehensive planning tool, document vault, balance sheet, wealth management and custody solution all integrated together.”

Orion clients utilizing the Apex integration can receive preferred pricing from Apex. To learn more, please contact success@orion.com.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capitale create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3 trillion in assets under administration and $59 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of July 1, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with big ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure its partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex CODA Markets™, Apex Pro™, Apex Crypto™, and Apex Silver™ brands.

For more information, visit apexfintechsolutions.com.

