ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Continues its Partnership with Dress for Success® as Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Virtual Power Walk

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry, a leading laundry detergent brand and trusted household brand, is proud to continue its support of Dress for Success®, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence. Building on a successful two-year partnership, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is returning this year as presenting sponsor of the 2022 Virtual Power Walk, designed to virtually power walk in solidarity with women around the globe.

Honoring the power of women, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is donating $50,000 to support Dress for Success’s mission to drive real change by providing vital tools and resources to help women enter back into the workforce. Every dollar raised through the Virtual Power Walk will be distributed to provide a network of support, professional attire and the necessary development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. ​

“At ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry, we remain committed to our goal of inspiring other women to move forward together, one step at time, allowing them to propel themselves and their communities to success,” said Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing, ARM & HAMMER™. “We’re proud to continue our support of Dress For Success®, an organization that shares in our mutual belief that when women have access to opportunities, it can change their lives—making them powerful beyond measure.”​

“We are grateful for ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry’s continued support to help us raise awareness and funds to help women achieve self-defined success and to engage in a healthy, fun activity at the same time,” said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide®. “Together, we are empowering women, their families and entire communities.”

The 2022 Virtual Power Walk will take place on August 27th and 28th. For more information on walk registration and to donate to Dress for Success®, visit https://www.armandhammer.com/en/dress-for-success

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the maker ARM & HAMMER™ laundry detergent, has focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit https://www.armandhammer.com/en/odor-blasters to learn more.

About Dress for Success®:

Dress for Success® is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 144 cities in 22 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.